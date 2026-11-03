Aga Ruhullah Announces Exit From National Conference, Says He Will Resign As Srinagar MP; Launches Sharp Attack On Omar Abdullah

Budgam, Nov 3: Senior National Conference leader and Srinagar Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday announced his decision to part ways with the National Conference (NC) and resign from his Lok Sabha membership, delivering a strong political message against the party leadership and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Addressing a gathering at Behisht-e-Zehra Park in Budgam on the death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi, Ruhullah openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the party’s functioning, accusing its leadership of going back on promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir during the Assembly elections.

In a strongly worded address, Ruhullah maintained that his differences with the NC were based on ideological and political principles rather than personal ambitions or the denial of any party position.

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He said he was unwilling to remain associated with a political organisation that, in his assessment, had failed to stand firmly by the commitments made to the electorate, particularly regarding the restoration of Article 370, constitutional safeguards, reservation policy and the release of prisoners.

Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Ruhullah questioned his political decisions and alleged that he had changed his position on Article 370 shortly after the Assembly elections under pressure from the BJP.

Referring to NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ruhullah remarked that he should teach the Quran to his “Na-Ahal” (incompetent) son Omar Abdullah, accusing the Chief Minister of abandoning his earlier political position out of fear of the BJP.

Ruhullah further asserted that his political stand was not motivated by the pursuit of power or the desire to secure positions, but by his commitment to principles, dignity and the aspirations of the people.

Clarifying his future political direction, he said his intention was not merely to leave one political party and join another. Instead, he expressed his desire to bring together honest, dedicated and politically conscious youth from Jammu and Kashmir on a common platform.

He appealed to parents to encourage their educated and hardworking children to participate in public life and contribute towards bringing meaningful change in society.

Ruhullah said he wanted to establish a platform comprising sincere young people who understand the difficulties faced by the people and are committed to safeguarding the interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

His announcement marks a significant political development for the National Conference, particularly at a time when questions are being raised over the party’s electoral commitments and its position on major political and constitutional issues.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar parliamentary seat will become officially vacant only after the Lok Sabha Speaker accepts his formal resignation. Any subsequent by-election will be conducted in accordance with the applicable constitutional and electoral provisions.(KNC)