After years of delay, J&K moves to erase mountains of legacy waste in 17 ULBs

NGT’s constant intervention triggers action

*One year time given to contractor to complete task

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, July 13: Only after sustained intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has the Jammu and Kashmir Government finally initiated the process of clearing decades-old garbage dumps by awarding Rs 5.87 crore contract for scientific biomining of legacy waste across 17 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Jammu Division.

The work, awarded by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, marks the Government’s first major step towards tackling long-neglected municipal dumps that have remained a source of pollution, foul smell and environmental concern despite repeated judicial scrutiny.

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The contract has been awarded to M/s Lord Shiva Enterprises, Sonipat, for scientific biomining and remediation of legacy waste generated over several years in Akhnoor, Basholi, Lakhanpur, Hiranagar, Katra, Reasi, Thathri, Poonch, Surankote, Bari Brahmana, Ramgarh, Ramnagar, Chenani, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri and Sunderbani. The agency has been given 12 months to complete the exercise.

According to the work allotment order, Poonch accounts for 9825 Metric Tonnes (MT) of legacy waste, while Rajouri has 3681 MT, Kishtwar 11315 MT, Ramban 1000 MT, Reasi 5000 MT, Akhnoor 3000 MT, Bari Brahmana 3000 MT, Surankote 3000 MT, Ramnagar 1000 MT, Chenani 232 MT, Hiranagar 6234 MT, Katra 40000 MT, Lakhanpur 1806 MT, Basholi 1400 MT, Thathri 131 MT, Ramgarh 1000 MT and Sunderbani 3500 MT, taking the cumulative legacy waste earmarked for scientific biomining across the 17 Urban Local Bodies to 95124 MT.

Awarded at Rs 617 per metric tonne, the project carries a total value of Rs 5.87 crore, indicating the enormous volume of untreated municipal waste that has accumulated over the years in these urban centres. The contractor was issued the Letter of Award after completing the tender process and furnishing the mandatory performance guarantee.

The development comes in the backdrop of ongoing proceedings before the National Green Tribunal, which has repeatedly questioned civic authorities over their failure to scientifically process legacy waste and comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The contract forms part of the compliance measures placed before the Tribunal by the Municipal Council, Poonch in its status report.

While the award of the contract signals the beginning of a long-awaited cleanup, environmental experts point out that the real test lies in timely execution. Several municipal bodies have historically struggled to establish permanent waste-processing infrastructure, raising concerns over whether the ambitious one-year deadline will be met.

“For these 17 ULBs, the project offers an opportunity to reclaim land buried under years of garbage and reduce environmental risks. Whether it becomes a genuine clean-up mission or another missed deadline will remain under the close watch of the National Green Tribunal”, experts said.

The Government’s response, however, extends beyond merely clearing old dumps. Documents placed before the National Green Tribunal reveal that the administration has also initiated steps to create permanent waste-processing infrastructure in Poonch by transferring State land for construction of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF).

The land has been earmarked exclusively for establishing an integrated facility where municipal waste can be scientifically segregated and processed instead of being dumped in open sites.

The proposed MRF is expected to become the backbone of Poonch’s solid waste management system by enabling recovery of recyclable material, scientific handling of dry waste and reducing the quantity of waste reaching landfill sites.

The land transfer forms a key component of the compliance measures submitted before the National Green Tribunal and indicates that the authorities are attempting to build long-term infrastructure alongside the ongoing legacy waste remediation.

With the Rs 5.87-crore biomining contract aimed at eliminating years of accumulated garbage and land now identified for the Material Recovery Facility, the Government has, on paper, addressed two of the Tribunal’s major concerns—removal of legacy waste and establishment of sustainable waste-processing infrastructure. The challenge now lies in ensuring that both projects are completed within the stipulated timelines and do not remain confined to official files, the environment experts further said.