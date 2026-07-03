After WhatsApp, IT Ministry sends notice to Telegram, Signal over username feature

NEW DELHI, Jul 2: After sending a notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp, the IT Ministry has now shot off notices to Telegram and Signal, raising questions on their existing username feature and asking how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation risks, according to a source.

The source said that in the notice to Telegram, the government has asked the platform why it should be allowed to have the username feature.

The feature allows users to create unique usernames that can be used for connecting on the platform without sharing phone numbers.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over the username feature announced for WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

It had also directed WhatsApp to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

The government has now widened its scrutiny to other messaging platforms as well.

The source told PTI that the IT ministry has also written to Telegram and Signal - which already have the username feature - and asked how concerns around fraud and impersonation are being addressed by them. "Government has asked Telegram why the feature should be there," the source said.

Telegram and Signal could not be reached for their comments.

The government source added that the two cases are similar, but not identical. Telegram already has the feature in place, while WhatsApp has only announced it. The user bases also differ significantly, with India being WhatsApp's largest market and the platform having over 500 million users in the country, far exceeding Telegram's reach.

In its notice to WhatsApp, the government had expressed concern that the proposed username feature may "materially increase" cases of online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks by enabling bad actors to solicit and message victims.

Meta was asked to explain why action shouldn't be initiated under the IT Act and rules over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase cybercrimes. The Centre also reminded Meta that WhatsApp, as a significant social media intermediary, was bound by due diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.

WhatsApp, in a statement, had defended the feature, citing built-in safeguards to prevent scams and impersonations and protect users.

That was followed by a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) posted on social media that outlined details of the feature, the safeguards built in, and its plans to address concerns around impersonation, scams and unwanted contact as users begin reserving usernames.

Over the past months, Telegram has come under the regulatory lens in India with rising concerns related to fraud, impersonation and circulation of sensitive content. The Indian government had imposed a week-long ban on Telegram and its associated web services until June 22, citing the platform's failure to curb the circulation of leaked and fake National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination papers, misleading content and other fraudulent activities linked to the country's medical entrance examination process.

The instant messaging platform, however, returned to service in India after the government ban expired. (PTI)