After spike in COVID-19 cases, restrictions reimposed in Banihal

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Authorities in Ramban district on Monday announced re-imposition of restrictions in Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to tackle growing cases of coronavirus.

Ramban District Magistrate Nazim Zai Khan said the restrictions are being re-imposed in the interest of the safety and well-being of the public at large.

“With the post lockdown opening of Tehsil Banihal it has been noticed that there has been a considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and a potential threat of spread of infection through public transport, markets and social gatherings,” Khan said in his order. (AGENCIES)