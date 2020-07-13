After spike in COVID-19 cases, restrictions reimposed in Banihal

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Authorities in Ramban district on Monday announced re-imposition of restrictions in Banihal town along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway to tackle growing cases of coronavirus.
Ramban District Magistrate Nazim Zai Khan said the restrictions are being re-imposed in the interest of the safety and well-being of the public at large.
“With the post lockdown opening of Tehsil Banihal it has been noticed that there has been a considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and a potential threat of spread of infection through public transport, markets and social gatherings,” Khan said in his order. (AGENCIES)
