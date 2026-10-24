After Panchayat, Ladakh announces Municipal elections on Nov 21

Electoral rolls published, MCC comes into effect]

Draft delimitation of seats for Hill Councils issued

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Oct 23: After Panchayat elections, Ladakh will also have Municipal polls for two Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil on November 21 while the State Election Commission (SEC) today invited objections and suggestions on draft delimitation of 100 constituencies for eight newly created Autonomous Hill Development Councils in the Union Territory.

Panchayat elections in Ladakh are also scheduled for November 21.

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The Panchayat polls will be conducted by the SEC and Municipal polls by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

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Municipal Committee Leh has 21 Wards while the Municipal Committee Kargil comprises 17 Wards. Number of Panchayats in Ladakh is 193-98 in Kargil and 95 in Leh.

A statement released today by CEO Ladakh Rahul Sharma announced that Municipal elections in the UT will be held on November 21, the same day when Panchayat polls are also scheduled to be conducted.

The electoral rolls for the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil were published yesterday with October 1 as the qualifying date.

As per the election schedule, the notification for the Municipal polls will be issued on October 29, with November 5 as the last date for filing nominations while scrutiny of the papers will take place on November 6, and the candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 9.

The allotment of symbols and publication of the list of contesting candidates will also take place on November 9, followed by polling on November 21. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by November 30.

The last Panchayat and Municipal elections in Ladakh were held in 2018 when it was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Both the bodies completed their terms in November 2023 and elections were not held to them since then. Elections to Municipalities and Panchayats have also not been held in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections to the Municipalities in Ladakh are being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect and remain in force until the completion of the election process.

Political parties, candidates and concerned authorities have been directed to strictly adhere to the code and the instructions issued by the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh SEC today issued separate notifications inviting objections and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders on the draft delimitation of constituencies for eight newly created Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) including Leh, Kargil, Sham, Changthang, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Sankoo.

Eight separate notifications were issued to this effect by the SEC inviting objections and suggestions to be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners or Block Development Officers of these districts by November 2.

The Commission proposes to determine the boundary of each constituency and seeks public feedback on the draft proposals.

The draft delimitation process is being undertaken under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Election) Rules, 2026, which provide for the division of Council areas into single-member Territorial Constituencies.

The notification outlines the process for delimiting constituencies in the newly created Council areas.

“The delimitation process will look at geographical contiguity, compactness of area, boundaries of Panchayats, comparability of elector populations and the seasonal inaccessibility of constituencies,'' the order read.

The Commission stated that the draft delimitation proposals have been published to invite public feedback before final recommendations are made.

The exercise is aimed at finalizing constituency boundaries for the eight newly constituted Hill Councils in Leh, Kargil, Changthang, Nubra, Drass, Zanskar, Sham and Sankoo, in accordance with the applicable election rules.

On October 21, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had notified 100 constituencies for the eight LAHDCs, nearly doubling the existing strength of 52 seats.

Under the new structure notified under the LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation 2026, Leh will have 22 constituencies, Kargil 21, Sankoo 13, Changthang 10, Nubra, Sham and Zanskar nine each, and Drass seven.

The UT administration can nominate four Councilors to each Council from among women and unrepresented communities in the district.