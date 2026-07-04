After Op Sindoor, Trust In 'Made-In-India' Defence Platforms Got Enhanced: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jul 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that after Operation Sindoor, the trust in "made-in-India" defence platforms has received a boost.

In his address at an event here, he also reiterated that "today, our defence production has reached over Rs 1.78 lakh crore, and about 8-9 years ago, it stood at approximately Rs 46,000 crore".

The Union minister asserted that after Operation Sindoor, "trust in made-in-India defence platforms has got enhanced".

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Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military action conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Several defence platforms built in India had played a key role in it.

Singh said, "Defence exports too have reached a record over Rs 38,000 crore, and in 2013-14, it stood at just Rs 686 crore, and it has grown today 57 times. And, I have not sought the full report, but, currently it should be hovering around Rs 40,000 crore, is my estimate."

In his address, he also spoke of India's journey in various sectors in the last 12 years, the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and the importance of human sensitivity in the age of AI, including in the field of journalism.

The event was hosted in Delhi to mark 80 years of the national Hindi daily Navbharat Times.

"India's journey over the last 12 years has been a progression from shortages to self-reliance, from self-reliance to self-confidence, and from self-confidence towards building a Viksit Bharat," Singh said.

He said India lays emphasis on both technological development and celebrating its traditions, and this confluence of "tradition and technology" is the "biggest strength of the country in the 21st century".

Underlining that AI has touched nearly all aspects of human existence today, he cautioned that while AI can read and analyse data, it "cannot feel the pulse" of the people, which is where the human sensitivity comes into picture.

Singh pointed out that journalism too has been impacted by technological advancements such as AI, but they won't be able to surpass human creativity and intellect.

"The future success of journalism will depend on how well it establishes the balance and synergy between the capabilities of AI and human empathy. While AI will make journalism faster and more precise, emotional intelligence will ensure that it remains humane and credible," he said.

The Union minister also emphasised maintaining credibility in journalism in the era of fake news and misinformation.

Terming the media's role in the present era of, what he described as "communicative abundance", as more crucial than ever, the defence minister said the challenge today is not lack of information, but its accuracy and reliability.

Misinformation severely impacts society and the morale of defence forces, he said, adding that while being the first to report may be important in journalism, disseminating correct news is even more crucial.

"Especially when the subject concerns the defence forces, national security, or the honour of those who make the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, every word becomes a matter of national responsibility. The media must always uphold the values ​​of accuracy, objectivity, and impartiality," Singh said. (Agencies)