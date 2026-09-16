After Notices, Private Landowners Vacate Settlements Rented To Illegal Immigrants In Jammu

Jammu, Sep 16: Private landowners have started vacating settlements rented out to illegal immigrants as the Jammu administration has begun major action here against settlements of Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees in various parts of the city.

The process has been initiated to vacate several such settlements in different parts of the city as the administration has moved into action against Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees who have been living in Jammu for more than a decade.

Notably, in August, a high-level panel examining demographic changes visited one of the biggest clusters in the Narwal area of Jammu, housing several hundred families of illegal (Rohingya) immigrants, for on-the-spot assessment of the situation and the impact of demographic changes due to the settlement of illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

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As part of the action, the administration identified house and landowners who had rented out their properties to these illegal immigrants. Subsequently, notices were served on the property owners, asking them to vacate the houses and land occupied by the refugees within the next few days.

"Following the notices issued by the administration, landlords have now asked Rohingya families living as tenants in their houses and shops to vacate the premises," official sources said.

The issue of Rohingya refugees has been the subject of considerable debate in the country.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the situation of Rohingya refugees. In June 2026, the UN said that the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh should not be left without support. (Agencies)