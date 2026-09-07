After NGT penalty, Poonch clears 1,900 MT legacy waste

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: The Municipal Council Poonch has cleared around 1,900 metric tonnes of legacy waste dumped near the Poonch river for nearly two decades, following intervention by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which imposed Rs 2.71 crore in environmental compensation on the civic body over continued violations.

The waste was removed from the Shanti Nagar dumping site near the Sher-e-Kashmir bridge over the past two months, according to records submitted before the NGT.

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The Tribunal took up the matter after a petition filed by environmental activist and J&K Climate Action Group (JKCAG) chairman Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat over unscientific dumping and the failure of the Municipal Council to operationalise a solid waste management plant.

While welcoming the clearance, JKCAG said the issue was not fully resolved, as the removed waste now needed to be scientifically processed and remediated.

"The waste has been cleared and dumped at some isolated location; now this waste should be properly remediated by a technical agency. The waste management plant should also be developed in the city," Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said.

Officials, however, said the waste had been shifted to a safer location and that scientific processing would begin shortly.

"We have accumulated the legacy waste at one spot. Men and machinery are being mobilised and, in the next few days, scientific processing will be started. The waste was going into the river and has now been taken to a safer place," an official said.

The official added that the authorities had proposed developing an eco-park at the former dumping site, along with iron fencing around the area.

Bhat also called for systematic segregation and collection of municipal waste and urged the Government to provide at least a dozen small load carriers and battery-operated rickshaws to the Municipal Council Poonch to facilitate scientific waste management.

The NGT had imposed the Rs 2.71-crore compensation under the Polluter Pays Principle, citing persistent environmental violations, including unscientific dumping near the river and failure to operationalise a waste management facility.

Of the total compensation, only Rs 25 lakh had been recovered by January 2026, leaving Rs 2.46 crore outstanding.

On the NGT's directions, the Deputy Commissioner Poonch had constituted an auction committee in January to recover the balance through the sale of municipal assets, including a community hall.

A JKCAG team comprising Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat, Mir Mushtaq, Advocate Shakir Parray, Ajaz Sofi and Lokesh Sharma also visited the former dumping site and expressed satisfaction over the removal of the accumulated waste.

The group also visited the newly acquired site for the proposed waste management plant and called for full implementation of the applicable solid waste management rules in Poonch.