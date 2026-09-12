After months long exercise, J&K clears Circular Economy Policy

Will generate jobs, support Startups/MSMEs

UT-level Mission, District Cells to be set up

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 11: After months long exercise including obtaining views from different departments, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved Circular Economy Policy which is expected to generate or formalize 15,000 green jobs and support 1000-1500 circular micro-enterprises and 40-60 Startups/Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises over five years.

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"Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing increasing waste generation due to rapid urbanization, tourism, pilgrimage, horticulture, construction and expanding Municipal services. Existing waste management systems require a structured transition towards segregation, recovery, recycling and landfill diversion. The policy aligns the UT with the national circular economy framework while addressing region-specific challenges such as Himalayan terrain, ecological sensitivity, seasonal tourism, horticulture-based waste streams and varying capacities of Urban Local Bodies (UBLs)", the policy document approved by the UT Government, and accessed by the Excelsior, stated.

It said the policy has been developed with technical support from the Centre for Innovation and Transformation in Governance (CITaG), IIM Jammu.

Asserting that the policy provides only an enabling framework and doesn't create any automatic financial liability, the document revealed that the indicative 10-year planning envelope under the baseline scenario is Rs 3548.70 crore, primarily through convergence of Central schemes, EPR, PPP, user charges, CSR and limited UT support.

However, the project-wise approvals shall be obtained separately in accordance with prescribed financial procedures.

The policy, as per the document, is expected to generate or formalize 15,000 green jobs and support 1000-1500 circular micro-enterprises and 40-60 Startups/MSMEs over five years through waster processing, recycling, repair, reuse, biomass utilization and circular businesses.

``The policy encompasses the planning, installation, operation, management, and expense allocation for common ducts in the urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to establish standardized practices, ensure safety and promote sustainable infrastructure development,'' the document revealed.

It said the policy will enable the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to promote turning waste into resources, to create high quality secondary raw materials that can be repurposed into manufacturing purposes, turning them into sources of energy using scientific and modern-day technology thereby reducing dependence on the non-renewable resources.

Further, the waste management using scientific techniques shall also curb/reduce the various types of pollution i.e. water pollution, air pollution and soil pollution.

As far as implementation of the policy is concerned, it shall be phased, beginning with institutional setup, ULB classification, baselines assessment, pilot projects and digital monitoring. Progress shall be monitored through dashboard-based reporting, periodic reviews and performance indicators.

Prior to approval, the Housing and Urban Development Department had circulated the draft policy document to all concerned departments and received comments from Finance, Law, Tourism, IT, Jal Shakti, Forest, Agriculture, PWD and other departments and their suggestions/comments have been suitably incorporated.

The Government has authorized the Housing and Urban Development Department to notify the policy and issue necessary Government orders, executive instructions, model bylaws, Standard Operating Procedures, guidelines, user-charge frameworks, digital reporting formats and circular procurement advisories.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has also been authorized to constitute J&K Circular Economy Mission, Inter-Departmental Steering Committee, J&K Circular Economy Cell, District Circular Economy Cells and ULB-level implementation committees as per the indicative compositions and terms of reference/functions.