After Kulgam Terror Attack, Farooq Abdullah Advocates "Path Of Dialogue" With Pakistan

Jammu, Nov 12: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called on Pakistan to end terrorism and choose dialogue to resolve outstanding issues, amid a spate of security incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, including the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar.

Abdullah said terrorism should not intimidate people and reiterated that Kashmir was, is and will always remain a part of India. He also emphasised the need to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to facilitate dialogue and regional cooperation.

"Terrorism exists, but we must not be intimidated by it. Kashmir was, is, and will always remain a part of India... I have always told Pakistan: put an end to terrorism. Terrorism will lead nowhere. Choose the path of dialogue; that is the only way a solution can be found. We were once part of the same nation... We must revive SAARC so that we can all sit together, resolve our issues, and move toward progress," he said. (Agencies)