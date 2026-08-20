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Home / Latest News / After Kashmir Visit, US Ambassador Sergio Gor Arrives In Leh

After Kashmir Visit, US Ambassador Sergio Gor Arrives In Leh

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Leh on Thursday on his maiden visit to Ladakh, a day after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, officials said. An official said that Gor...

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Daily Excelsior
01:19 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Aug 20: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Leh on Thursday on his maiden visit to Ladakh, a day after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, officials said.

An official said that Gor left Srinagar for Leh this morning.

The US envoy arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday and met CM Omar, describing the interaction as “very good” and “very cordial”.

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Gor, who also serves as the US Envoy to South and Central Asia, described Jammu and Kashmir as an important part of India.

“As everybody here knows, I am the US Ambassador to India. And this is an important part of India. I am here visiting for the first time,” he told reporter after meeting the Chief Minister. (KNO)

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