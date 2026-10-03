After Full Implementation Of BNS, Cases From FIR To Supreme Court Will Be Disposed Of In 3 Yrs: Shah

Bhopal, Oct 3: Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that after the full implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), cases from the FIR stage to the Supreme Court will be disposed of within three years.

He was addressing the state-level conference of cattle rearers here after inaugurating an exhibition on the new criminal law.

"Today, two events have just taken place in Bhopal. First, an exhibition on the new nyaya sanhita (BNS) was inaugurated, and a conference of cattle rearers was held. Such a large number of cattle rearers have come here, which is a great omen for the milk revolution in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Advertisement

Shah, who heads the Home and Cooperation ministries, said India's criminal justice system was earlier known for delays, but the situation had improved.

"I have come especially to tell (the people and) the youth that after about one and a half years, once the (new criminal law) is fully implemented, any case, from the filing of an FIR to the Supreme Court, will be disposed of within three years," he said.

The laws made by the British were brought in to protect their government and their rule, he said.

"The new criminal law has been introduced to protect the dignity of the citizens of India. Its basic principle is justice, not punishment. Punishment is provided for only where necessary, to deter those who commit crimes," he said.

After the full implementation of the BNS, India's criminal justice system will become the most modern in the world, Shah said.

Hitting out at the opposition Congress, Shah said that ever since the country gained Independence, people associated with the agricultural system, rural development and cooperatives had been demanding an independent cooperative ministry.

"However, these Congressmen did not allow it to be formed for 75 years," he said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge, he established a separate cooperative ministry, said Shah.

"If anyone is going to benefit the most from the formation of the cooperative ministry, then it will be the cattle rearers," he said.

Milk production has also accelerated under PM Modi, said the Union minister.

"In 2014-15, India's total milk production was 14.7 crore tonnes. In 75 years, it reached only 14.7 crore tonnes. But Modi ji worked hard to increase it to 25 crore tonnes in 10 years," he said,

Efforts are being made to improve cow breeds with modern technology and ensure that they don't fall sick, he said.

The Congress has only spread "negativity", while PM Modi has lifted the country high in different sectors, he said.

"Modi ji has taken a pledge and has also made crores of people in the country take a pledge that by August 15, 2047, India will be number one in the world in every field," he added. (Agencies)