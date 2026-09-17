After 6 yrs, absconder surrenders before Court

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 16: Police here today secured the appearance of an accused evading arrest since 2020 in connection with a theft case registered at Police Station Ramsoo.

According to Police, the accused, Raju Yadav, son of Nankey Yadav, a resident of Bhagawati Kalan, Paskhaula Kalan, Saraswati, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Udhampur, was wanted in connection with FIR No. 03/2020 registered under Sections 457, 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Ramsoo.

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After absconding for nearly six years, Yadav surrendered today before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Ukhral, following sustained efforts and pressure by the Police to secure his appearance before the law.

The Court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody and next date of hearing has been fixed for November 4, 2026.