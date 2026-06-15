A founder's perspective on how generative search is quietly rewriting the rules of online visibility — and what Indian businesses must do before the window closes.

By Chandan Singh — Founder & CEO, Asia Tech World | Former Head of Digital, Raus IAS Study Circle

Advertisement

Fifteen years ago, when I first sat down at a desk and was handed the unofficial title of "the person who handles online stuff," search engine optimization was a craft of keyword density and meta tags. The job, simplified, was to convince Google's algorithm that your page deserved to appear above your competitor's. Whoever stuffed the right phrases into the right places usually won.

Then came the era of backlinks. Then content marketing. Then mobile-first indexing. Then E-E-A-T — Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust. Each shift left behind a generation of practitioners who refused to evolve. Each shift rewarded those who saw it coming a little earlier than the rest.

I have lived through every one of these waves. I spent the bulk of my career as Head of Digital at Raus IAS, one of India's most respected civil services preparation institutes, where I helped scale digital revenue streams into crores. I watched search go from a clever marketing tactic to the single most important growth lever for any business with a website. And today, I am sitting in front of what I believe is the largest, most consequential, and least-discussed shift in the entire history of online search.

It is called Generative Engine Optimization — GEO. And if you are running a business in India and you have not started thinking about it, you have, at most, 18 to 24 months before you start losing market share to competitors who already are.

What Has Actually Changed

Let me describe what is happening with specific clarity, because most articles on this topic are vague.

In 2024 and 2025, three things happened simultaneously. First, ChatGPT crossed 300 million weekly active users and quietly became one of the most-used "answer engines" on the planet. Second, Google launched AI Overviews — those AI-generated summaries you now see at the top of many search results, which often answer the user's question without them ever clicking a single website. Third, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, and a dozen newer tools began offering people the ability to ask conversational questions and get a curated, sourced answer in seconds.

The effect on businesses has been quiet but enormous. Estimates from multiple SEO industry studies suggest that for many informational queries, click-through rates from Google have already declined by 25 to 40 percent compared to two years ago. The user gets the answer at the top of the page. They never visit your website. They never become a lead. Your traffic falls even though your rankings have not changed.

This is not a future scenario. This is happening right now, today, to every Indian business with a website.

Why "Just Do SEO" No Longer Works

Here is the uncomfortable part for traditional digital marketers: most of the SEO playbooks being sold in 2026 were written for a world that no longer exists. Keyword research focused on monthly search volume is increasingly misleading, because a meaningful share of those searches now end at an AI-generated answer. Link-building strategies that worked five years ago are diminishing in impact. Long-form blog content optimized for ranking on page one is still valuable — but only if that content is also structured in a way that generative engines can extract, cite, and recommend.

This is what GEO addresses. Generative Engine Optimization is not a replacement for SEO. It is the next layer on top of it. Where SEO asks "how do I rank on Google's search results," GEO asks "how do I get cited, quoted, and recommended by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, and Google's AI Overviews when someone asks a question relevant to my business?"

These are different problems. They require different techniques. And the businesses that figure out both are about to enjoy a competitive moat that will take years for laggards to close.

What GEO Actually Looks Like in Practice

Let me give you concrete examples of what is changing.

In traditional SEO, you might optimize a page for the keyword "best IAS coaching in Delhi." You would research search volume, study competitors, write a 2,500-word article, and earn backlinks. If done well, you would rank on page one within six to nine months and earn organic traffic.

In GEO, the question shifts. A user no longer types "best IAS coaching in Delhi" — they ask ChatGPT, "I am preparing for UPSC and live in Delhi, which coaching institute would you recommend and why?" The AI gives them a synthesized answer, citing two or three sources. If your institute is not in those sources, you do not exist for that user. You did not lose to a competing webpage. You lost to an algorithm's editorial judgment about which sources to cite.

Winning at GEO means making your content easily extractable by AI models. It means writing with clear, factual, citation-worthy sentences. It means structuring your pages with schema markup that machines can parse instantly. It means building authority signals — author bios, credentials, third-party mentions — that AI models use to decide which sources to trust. It means publishing in places that AI models index and respect, not just places where your competitors publish.

It is not harder than SEO. It is just different. And it rewards different things.

Five Things Every Indian Business Should Do This Quarter

If you are reading this and thinking "how do I begin?" — here are five concrete moves I would recommend to any Indian founder or marketing leader, in order of priority.

First, audit your site for AI-readability. Run your top 20 pages through ChatGPT or Perplexity and ask the AI to summarize what your business does. If the summary is vague, generic, or wrong, your pages are not GEO-ready. Rewrite them with explicit, factual, structured information — what you do, who you serve, where you are located, what you have achieved.

Second, invest in structured data. Schema markup — Organization, LocalBusiness, FAQPage, Service, Article — is no longer optional. It is the language AI models use to understand your business at a glance. Most Indian websites I audit are missing 60 to 80 percent of the schema they should have.

Third, build third-party authority. AI models trust businesses that are mentioned in credible publications, directories, review platforms, and industry sites. A single citation in a trusted publication can outweigh dozens of low-quality backlinks. Focus on quality and credibility, not quantity.

Fourth, build a real author profile. AI models look at who wrote the content and whether that person has demonstrated expertise. If your articles are published under "Admin" or have no author bio, you are invisible to the layer of AI ranking that increasingly determines visibility. Build out LinkedIn, publish under real names with real credentials, and link them to your content.

Fifth, monitor AI search results, not just Google rankings. Once a month, run the questions your customers are asking through ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. See whether you are cited. See which competitors are cited. Track the change over time. Most Indian marketing teams have no idea where their business stands in AI search, because they only measure traditional Google rankings.

Why This Is Hardest for Established Businesses

There is an irony I want to name. The businesses that are most exposed to the GEO shift are the ones that did SEO well in the last decade. They built their growth on organic traffic. They became dependent on it. And now that traffic is quietly declining — not because their SEO got worse, but because the underlying behavior of search has changed.

Younger, digital-native businesses are easier to adapt. They can rewrite their entire content strategy in a quarter. But established brands — the family-owned jewellers, the legacy hospitals, the 30-year-old coaching institutes, the real estate developers with decades of reputation — are often the slowest to recognize what is happening. By the time they do, their younger competitors have already established AI-visibility moats that will take years to dislodge.

This is why I am writing this piece. The window to act is open right now. Eighteen months from now, the cost of catching up will be three to five times higher than the cost of starting today.

The Three Mistakes I See Indian Businesses Making Right Now

In the conversations I have had with founders and marketing leaders over the past year, I have noticed three recurring mistakes that are costing Indian businesses dearly. None of them are unfixable, but all three require honest self-assessment before they can be addressed.

The first mistake is treating AI search as a future problem. I cannot count the number of CMOs who have told me, in some version of the same sentence, that they will "look into GEO in 2027 when it tures." That is exactly the wrong posture. The opportunities in any structural shift go to the early movers, not the latecomers. When mobile-first indexing arrived in 2018, the businesses that adapted in the first six months captured ranking territory that they hold to this day. The same dynamic is playing out now with AI search, except faster. Waiting eighteen months is not a strategy — it is a surrender.

The second mistake is over-relying on what worked yesterday. Indian SEO agencies have built their pitches around outdated playbooks — keyword density, link-building packages, generic blog content — and many continue to sell these as if nothing has changed. Business owners who do not know better continue to buy them. The result is a steady, expensive investment in techniques that produce diminishing returns. If your SEO agency cannot tell you specifically how they are adapting for AI search and Generative Engine Optimization in 2026, you are paying for a service that is being slowly devalued.

The third mistake is the most subtle and the most damaging — confusing visibility with revenue. A business can have outstanding Google rankings, beautiful traffic charts, and improving SEO metrics, and still see its leads, calls, and sales declining. This is happening more frequently than most marketers want to admit. Why? Because the user who would have clicked through to the website three years ago is now getting their answer directly in the AI Overview or the ChatGPT response. The website is being seen — by the AI, not the human. The traffic chart looks good. The phone is silent. This decoupling of visibility from revenue is the single most important shift Indian businesses need to understand.

A Closing Thought from a Decade in the Trenches

Every major shift in digital marketing — from keywords to backlinks to mobile to content to E-E-A-T — has rewarded the same kind of practitioner. Not the loudest. Not the cheapest. Not the one with the biggest team. The one who saw the change first, took it seriously while others were still skeptical, and built quietly while the laggards argued about whether it was real.

GEO is that shift today. It is not a trend. It is not a buzzword. It is a genuine, structural change in how the most powerful information systems on the planet decide which businesses to recommend. The companies that figure this out in 2026 and 2027 will compound their lead for the rest of the decade.

After 15 years of watching every previous shift play out, I can tell you with confidence: this one is bigger than any of them. Do not wait for permission. Start now.

That is exactly what we are doing at Asia Tech World — the studio I co-founded in Delhi with GS Negi to bring this future-ready, craftsmanship-led approach to ambitious Indian businesses. But whether you work with us or not, please do not ignore the shift. It is already here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chandan Singh is the Founder & CEO of Asia Tech World, a New Delhi-based IT and digital studio with offices in Connaught Place. Before founding Asia Tech World, he served as Head of Digital at Raus IAS — one of India's most respected civil services preparation institutes — where he led digital transformation initiatives that scaled revenue streams into crores. With over 15 years of experience across EdTech, healthcare, and lifestyle sectors, he writes about the future of digital marketing in India. He is reachable at chandan.singh@asiatechworld.com and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/expertchandansingh.

MEDIA CONTACT

Chandan Singh — Founder & Director, Asia Tech World

Email: chandan.singh@asiatechworld.com | Phone: +91 84470 19449

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/expertchandansingh | Web: www.asiatechworld.com