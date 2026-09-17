After 1.5-day festivities, 20,703 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane civic areas

THANE, Sep 16: A total of 20,703 Lord Ganesh idols, mostly household ones, were immersed after one and a half days of festivities in Thane municipal areas, officials said on Wednesday.

Among them, 11,103 PoP idols and 9,600 Shadu clay idols were immersed across various designated municipal facilities, according to a release.

The civic body recorded 15,677 immersions in artificial lakes, 4,548 in special tank facilities, 354 at idol acceptance centres, and 124 via mobile immersion vans, on Tuesday.

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In compliance with High Court orders, idols under six feet were directed to artificial lakes, while larger idols were accommodated at 10 designated natural creek ghats including Kopri, Parsik Reti Bunder, Kolshet, and Balkum.

To support the process, the municipality set up 23 artificial lakes, 74 specialised immersion tanks, 10 collection centres, and 15 mobile immersion vans accessible via the municipal website and the Harit Visarjan app.

In neighbouring regions, Bhiwandi recorded 3,719 idol immersions across five ward committees, including 3,411 at natural ghats and 308 at artificial lakes.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recorded 16,666 immersions comprising 10,779 PoP and 5,887 clay idols.

Arrangements at the immersion spots included medical teams, lifeboats, 81 generators, 2,653 LED lights, 236 CCTV cameras, 12 surveillance drones, Google Maps navigation, and the processing of 39.2 tonnes of flower waste at the Dombivli composting facility. (PTI)