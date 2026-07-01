Afghanistan UN mission condemns Pakistani airstrikes, urges immediate halt

NEW YORK, June 30 : Afghanistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has condemned Pakistani airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Kunar, saying the attacks killed and injured civilians, including women and children, and urging an immediate halt to cross-border military action.

The mission said Pakistan must "immediately cease all military strikes" on Afghan territory and be held accountable for violations of international law, calling the strikes a breach of Afghanistan's territorial integrity and inconsistent with the UN Charter.

The statement followed remarks by Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, who said Pakistani military airstrikes carried out on the night of June 28 killed 36 civilians and injured 163 others, also destroying three residential houses.

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"No security concern can justify military operations that result in civilian casualties or violate the territorial integrity of another state," the mission said, adding that civilian protection must remain a priority under international law.

It said Afghanistan's population, already affected by decades of conflict, should not be further harmed by escalating tensions between the Taliban authorities and Pakistan.

The mission called on the United Nations and the international community to monitor developments closely, uphold the UN Charter, and press for respect for Afghanistan's territorial integrity, while warning against further escalation.

A group called Displaced International also urged Pakistan to stop airstrikes and military actions in Afghanistan, warning of further civilian harm and destabilisation. It called for adherence to international humanitarian law principles including distinction, proportionality and accountability.

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), expressed concern over the Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan and called on Pakistan and the Taliban to resolve their differences through dialogue.

"Civilians and civilian infrastructure must never be targeted. We urge both Pakistani and Afghan military forces to uphold international humanitarian law and work to resolve their disputes through dialogue," Egeland posted on X.(UNI)