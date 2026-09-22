MOSCOW, Sept 22: The Pakistani charge d'affaires in Afghanistan was summoned to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a note of protest over the Pakistani bombing of the Afghan provinces of Paktika and Kunar.

"These attacks are a violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, and the country strongly condemns such actions," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

During a meeting with the Pakistani diplomat, a representative of the Afghan Foreign Ministry rejected accusations that recent security incidents in Pakistan were provoked from Afghan territory, calling them baseless.

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The ministry added that "such statements are used to justify military action and are an attempt to distort the facts and mislead the public."

The ministry called on Pakistan to focus on resolving its own domestic problems and addressing the causes of instability, rather than shifting responsibility to other countries and seeking enemies abroad.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that at least three civilians - a man, a woman, and a girl - were killed in airstrikes on Kunar province on Monday. Four more civilians were injured.

UNAMA representatives also added that since the beginning of 2026, they have recorded more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed attacks.

(UNI)