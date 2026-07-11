NEW DELHI, Jul 10: Afghanistan Minister Mawlawi Attaullah Omari on Friday sought India's cooperation to modernise its farming, livestock and irrigation practices with advanced technologies, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two nations.

He called for greater collaboration in agricultural mechanisation, certified seeds, food processing, cold-chain infrastructure, packaging, livestock development, irrigation, renewable energy, and rural development, while inviting Indian companies to invest in organic fertilizer production, agri-processing, and technology transfer.

Describing the India-Afghanistan relationship as one built on centuries of friendship, trust, and shared cultural heritage, the Afghan Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock said 80 per cent of the country's population is engaged in these three areas using traditional techniques, and the time has come to modernise them with new technology.

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"So, in this regard, we need your (India's) kind cooperation, collaboration in all aspects, to improve the life and situation of our people," he said at a PHDCCI event.

The minister reaffirmed the Afghan government's commitment to facilitating investments and strengthening long-term partnerships with Indian industry for the prosperity of both nations.

"From the day I landed in India, I received a warm welcome from the Indian government, Minister of External Affairs, and with whoever I meet. So I feel like it is my own people, I don't feel like I am in an unfamiliar place... I feel just like you said, our DNA is one," Omari said.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the government of India for the warm hospitality extended to the Afghan delegation during his first visit to India.

Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Afghanistan, New Delhi, emphasised the centuries-old civilizational and people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan and noted that recent diplomatic engagements have created renewed momentum for expanding bilateral economic relations.

He emphasised that the relations between India and Afghanistan are strong, and we must make efforts to make them even stronger.

Inviting Indian businesses to explore opportunities in agriculture, water management, renewable energy, mining, infrastructure, and tourism, he stated that Afghanistan today offers a secure and investment-friendly environment with significant potential for trade and long-term investments.

He assured the Afghanistan Embassy's full support in facilitating business partnerships and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Our political relationship is continuously moving forward in a positive direction. On the other hand, our bilateral trade relationship is also progressing. The war between US and Iran has affected the entire world, still the traders of India and Afghanistan are working to ensure the India-Afghanistan trade retains its positive momentum," he said.

He highlighted India's expertise in advanced agricultural technology and said it can help Afghanistan, which continues to rely predominantly on traditional farming practices.

Noor stressed that Afghanistan offers opportunities for collaboration in areas like solar energy and agriculture, assuring Indian investors of the nation's safe environment. (PTI)