Afghanistan seeks deeper trade ties with India, pitches for easier business access

KABUL, Jul 19: Afghanistan's top trading body has called for expanding trade and investment ties with India, stressing the need to ease business procedures, remove administrative barriers and facilitate the issuance of business visas.

The proposals were discussed in Kabul during a meeting between Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) Chairman Sayed Karim Hashemi and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Yatin Patel.

The two sides held talks "in the framework of a strategic and diplomatic dialogue", according to a statement released by the trading body on Saturday.

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The meeting comes amid a sharp decline in Afghanistan's transit trade with neighbouring Pakistan, which fell to USD 367 million in FY26 from about USD 5 billion in FY21, as Kabul increasingly shifted to alternative trade routes, including through Iran.

India has been strengthening connectivity with Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar port, which provides direct access to the landlocked country while bypassing Pakistan, which does not allow overland transit of Indian goods to Afghanistan.

India-Afghanistan bilateral trade stood at USD 907.85 million in 2025-26.

India has also been stepping up engagement with Kabul, with Afghan Agriculture Minister Mawlawi Ataullah Omari visiting New Delhi earlier this month.

According to the ACCI statement, Hashemi reaffirmed the trading body's commitment to strengthening long-term economic cooperation with India and highlighted the importance of facilitating trade procedures and institutional development in the private sector.

Referring to his recent visit to India, Hashemi "stressed the need to sustain and deepen economic cooperation in the fields of agricultural exports, handicrafts, mining, and mineral resources."

"He also presented several strategic proposals aimed at increasing Afghanistan's exports, including expanding access to target markets, improving logistics infrastructure, and facilitating the issuance of business visas," the statement added.

The Indian ambassador welcomed the proposals and "reaffirmed India's support in the identified areas of cooperation. He stated that plans are underway to organise joint trade exhibitions, specialised business forums, and the exchange of trade delegations between the two countries", the statement said.

The ACCI said both sides agreed to pursue sustainable cooperation in trade, investment and infrastructure development and strengthen long-term economic, political and cultural ties based on "transparency, efficiency and mutual benefit".

India-Afghanistan bilateral trade has largely remained around the USD 1 billion mark over the past five years.

India has built the 218-km Zaranj-Delaram highway in western Afghanistan, linking the Iranian border with Afghanistan's ring road network, to facilitate trade and humanitarian supplies. The route is seen as a key component of India's connectivity strategy with Afghanistan and Central Asia. (PTI)