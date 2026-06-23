Afghan Taliban to hold rare, closed-door talks with EU officials on deportations

BRUSSELS, June 23: A delegation from the Afghan Taliban is travelling to Brussels on Tuesday for closed-door talks with European Union staff, expected to focus on deportations, said a Taliban official.

Rights groups said the meeting undercuts the EU's human rights obligations and could endanger people in Europe and Afghanistan.

Belgium issued 24-hour visas to the Taliban delegation, which includes New Zealand-born Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban's foreign ministry. (AP)