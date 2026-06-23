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Home / International / Afghan Taliban to hold rare, closed-door talks with EU officials on deportations

Afghan Taliban to hold rare, closed-door talks with EU officials on deportations

BRUSSELS, June 23:  A delegation from the Afghan Taliban is travelling to Brussels on Tuesday for closed-door talks with European Union staff, expected to focus on deportations, said a Taliban official. Rights groups said the meeting undercuts the EU's human...

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Daily Excelsior
04:36 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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BRUSSELS, June 23:  A delegation from the Afghan Taliban is travelling to Brussels on Tuesday for closed-door talks with European Union staff, expected to focus on deportations, said a Taliban official.
Rights groups said the meeting undercuts the EU's human rights obligations and could endanger people in Europe and Afghanistan.
Belgium issued 24-hour visas to the Taliban delegation, which includes New Zealand-born Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban's foreign ministry. (AP)
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