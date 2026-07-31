Afforestation key to combating climate change: Acting CJ

*Leads plantation drive at HC Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Under the patronage and guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, the Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, a plantation drive was organized at the High Court Complex, Janipur in collaboration with the Jammu Forest Division under the campaign "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam".

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The event was attended by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Mohd Akram Chowdhary, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Sanjay Parihar, who actively participated in the plantation drive by planting saplings of various medicinal and ecologically significant tree species, including Rudraksh, Putranjiva and Sita Ashok.

The initiative was aimed at promoting a cleaner, greener and healthier environment, while encouraging collective responsibility towards preserving nature for the benefit of future generations.

M K Sharma (Registrar General, High Court of J&K and Ladakh), officers of the Registry of the High Court, Nirmal Kotwal, President, Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, Pardeep Wahule (Conservator of Forest, East Circle), Members of the Executive Committee and the members of Bar Association also participated in the plantation drive.

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On the occasion, Om Parkash Vidyarthi (Retd IFS) also delivered a tree talk highlighting the medicinal and religious significance of the various tree saplings planted during the plantation drive. Drawing upon his vast experience in forestry and environmental conservation, he highlighted the unique characteristics and traditional importance of Rudraksh, Putranjiva and Sita Ashok.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sanjeev Kumar emphasized the vital role of afforestation in mitigating climate change, enhancing biodiversity and fostering ecological balance. He also stressed upon the importance of community participation in environmental protection and the collective endeavour to build a sustainable future.

Following the plantation drive, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and other Judges of the High Court accompanied by Dr Devansh Yadav (Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation) and other officers of the High Court Registry, visited the public utility facility recently constructed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) near the High Court Complex, Janipur.

Justice Sanjeev appreciated the initiative undertaken to enhance sanitation and public convenience and emphasized the importance of maintaining the facility in a clean, hygienic and functional condition for the benefit of all stakeholders and visitors to the court.