Afforestation Is Needed To Save Planet, Future Generation: Chief Justice J&K HC
Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice J&K high court, said afforestation is needed to save planet and also the future generation. He said need of the hour is sustainable development. Justice Sanjeev Kumar participated in a...
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Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice J&K high court, said afforestation is needed to save planet and also the future generation. He said need of the hour is sustainable development. Justice Sanjeev Kumar participated in a plantation drive held in the premises of J&K high Court
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