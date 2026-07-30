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Home / Videos / Afforestation Is Needed To Save Planet, Future Generation: Chief Justice J&K HC

Afforestation Is Needed To Save Planet, Future Generation: Chief Justice J&K HC

      Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice J&K high court, said afforestation is needed to save planet and also the future generation. He said need of the hour is sustainable development.  Justice Sanjeev Kumar participated in a...

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Daily Excelsior
06:29 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Justice Sanjeev Kumar, acting chief justice J&K high court, said afforestation is needed to save planet and also the future generation. He said need of the hour is sustainable development.  Justice Sanjeev Kumar participated in a plantation drive held in the premises of J&K high Court

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