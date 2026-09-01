AESL unveils Rs 2.5 crore Prize Pool, up to 100 pc scholarships

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has announced the launch of 16th edition of Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE 2026).

Designed to make high-caliber coaching accessible to young achievers across the country, this year's initiative features a total cash prize pool of Rs. 2.5 crore alongside up to 100 per cent merit-based scholarships for qualifying students.

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The nationwide talent identification drive is open to students currently studying in Classes from V to XII. Successful candidates will be eligible for fee waivers across AESL's Classroom, Hybrid and Digital learning programs, offering a direct pathway to structured preparation for major national entrance tests.

The registrations are now open through the official ANTHE portal and at local Aakash learning centers.

The assessment will be offered in both digital and pen-and-paper formats to accommodate candidates across urban and rural regions.

Offline Examination Dates are October 11, October 25, and November 1, 2026 and the Online Examination Window: October 27 through November 1, 2026.

In NEET UG 2026, 31 out of 41 Aakash students who secured top-100 national ranks were former ANTHE qualifiers. Similarly, in JEE Advanced 2026, 7 out of 11 Aakash rankers in the top 100 had progressed through the ANTHE system.

Speaking on the launch, Chandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of AESL, highlighted that while scholarships remove financial barriers for ambitious families, the primary goal of the exam is to offer early academic clarity.

Every candidate appearing for the exam will receive an individualized ANTHE Intelligence Report.