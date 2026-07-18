AESL student Aarav Gupta secures AIR 305 in NEET UG 2026

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 17: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), today announced that Aarav Vivek Gupta, a Classroom Program student of the Aakash Jammu Gandhi Nagar branch, has emerged as the Jammu City Topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 by securing All India Rank (AIR) 305 with an impressive 680 out of 720 marks.

Aarav’s outstanding performance reflects his consistent hard work, determination and disciplined preparation, supported by the academic mentorship and structured learning ecosystem at Aakash.

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This year, Aakash students secured top ranks nationwide, with 4 students in the Top 10, 18 students in the Top 50, and 41 students in the Top 100.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Aakash delivered one of its best performances by securing the top three state ranks: Hadia Nisar – 690/720, Zaidan Wani – 690/720 and Aarav Vivek Gupta – 680/720.

These remarkable results underscore AESL’s legacy of academic excellence, its student-centric approach, and its ability to consistently produce top-ranking medical aspirants across the country through expert faculty, comprehensive study material, rigorous testing and personalized mentoring.

Speaking on his achievement, Aarav said, “Securing AIR 305 and becoming the Jammu City Topper is a dream come true. I sincerely thank my parents for always believing in me and my teachers at Aakash for their constant guidance and motivation. The regular mock tests, detailed performance analysis, doubt-solving sessions, and disciplined classroom learning helped me strengthen my concepts and stay focused throughout my preparation. This achievement inspires me to work even harder towards becoming a successful doctor.”

Ashish Kumar Deorani, Deputy Director, AESL said, “Aarav’s achievement is a proud moment for the entire Aakash Jammu Gandhi Nagar family. His discipline, consistency and willingness to learn made him stand out throughout his preparation. We congratulate him and his family on this well-deserved success and wish him the very best for the future.”