Advisory groups meant to silence dissent, not improve governance: Sunil Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 11: Leader of Opposition (LoP), in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma strongly criticized the National Conference (NC) Government's decision to constitute informal advisory groups of its MLAs, describing the move as an attempt to contain internal dissent within the party rather than introduce any meaningful mechanism for better governance.

Questioning the authority behind the arrangement, Sharma said, "Dr Farooq Abdullah holds no Constitutional or Governmental office. On what authority is a party president directing Ministers of an elected Government to report to party-level groups? This clearly exposes the reality that the Government is being run from Gupkar rather than the Civil Secretariat."

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He said the NC has a long history of placing the interests of one family and one party above democratic institutions and public welfare. "This decision is yet another reflection of that mindset. Instead of strengthening institutions, the NC is creating parallel arrangements to manage its own internal political problems."

Sharma cautioned that giving NC MLAs exclusive access to Ministers and advance information about policy decisions would undermine democratic equality and marginalize elected representatives belonging to the Opposition. He said voters who elected Opposition MLAs deserve the same respect, access and representation as those who voted for the ruling party.

"Governance cannot be based on party loyalty. Development must follow the needs and aspirations of the people, not the political convenience of the ruling party. Even the NC's own alliance partners have been kept outside this arrangement, clearly demonstrating that these groups are meant to manage internal dissent rather than promote inclusive governance," he said.

Seeking clarity from the Government, the LoP questioned whether these informal groups would have access to departmental files, authority to review expenditure or the power to question Government officers. He also asked whether the Ministers concerned would be accountable to the Chief Minister and the elected Assembly or to the party president.

"If these groups have no such powers, they are nothing more than a consolation prize offered to disgruntled NC MLAs. However, if they are allowed to exercise any administrative authority, they risk becoming unaccountable parallel power centers outside the established Constitutional framework. The people of Jammu and Kashmir elected 90 MLAs, not just members of the NC," Sharma asserted.

The Leader of Opposition further said that the arrangement bypasses the Legislative Assembly and its established committee system, which are the appropriate democratic forums for examining Government policies, scrutinizing departmental functioning and ensuring accountability.

"The Assembly is where the Government must answer questions, face scrutiny and remain accountable to the people through their elected representatives. Ministers are accountable to the House, not to political groups constituted by one party. The Opposition has a legitimate and indispensable role in holding the Government accountable, and no party can monopolise the democratic process," he said.