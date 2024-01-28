Advisor Bhatnagar unfurls National Flag at Bakshi Stadium on Republic Day

DDC Chairpersons lead celebrations at District Hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar unfurled the National Flag to mark 75th Republic Day celebrations at Bakshi Stadium here yesterday.

He inspected the parade and took salute from the contingents of JKP, BSF, CRPF, JKAP, SSB, ITBP, IRP, women contingent, Forest Protection Force and NCC.

In his address, Advisor Bhatnagar said that country is celebrating the day under the theme “India – Mother of Democracy’’ and “Viksit Bharat’’. He remarked that Constitution crafted under the visionary leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar not only guaranteed fundamental rights and freedoms but also enshrined the values of justice, equality and fraternity.

He called upon the citizens that besides honouring Constitution everyone should reaffirm commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and stand together against intolerance and discrimination, fostering an environment where every citizen can thrive, irrespective of caste, creed or gender.

Speaking on the ongoing development across Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor Bhatnagar said, “J&K is witnessing massive development from the last four-five years. From health sector to physical infrastructure and from seamless citizen centric governance through digital means to improved service delivery to public, every sector has taken a flight of development”.

The Advisor also spoke in length about the remarkable development and achievements in other sectors. He also paid glowing tribute to the brave hearts who safeguard our borders, ensuring the sovereignty of nation and highlighted that their sacrifices serve as a reminder of our duty to preserve the values enshrined in our Constitution.

On the occasion, colourful cultural programme was also presented by the artists of J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages as well as school and college students in the form of traditional Rouf, Bandpather, Dambali and others which mesmerised the audiences.

The Advisor, on the occasion, also presented awards to winners of Best March Past, best cultural programme as well as other categories.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, IGP Kashmir; Administrative Secretaries, DC Srinagar, senior officers of police and civil administration, heads of various departments, Government officials and large number of people and school children were present on the occasion.

BARAMULLA: Amidst patriotic enthusiasm and fervor the 75th Republic Day function was held at District Police Lines where Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla, Safe

ena Beigh ceremoniously unfurled the National Flag, inspected the Parade and took salute at the March Past.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa; SSP Baramulla, Amod Nagpure; DDC members, Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf; Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina; officers of Army and Police, District and sectoral officers, heads of different departments besides a huge gathering of people participated in Republic Day celebrations.

In her address to the gathering, the DDC Chairperson expressed her gratitude to the visionary leaders instrumental in shaping our Constitution and the brave freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed everything to uphold the nation’s freedom and democracy.

She highlighted the district’s remarkable achievements across key sectors of development including education, healthcare, agriculture, women and youth empowerment, JJM, rural development, road connectivity, Social Welfare and self-employment.

During the event, students from different schools and officials from the Department of Art, Culture, and Languages showcased a range of cultural programs highlighting the region’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.

The ceremony wrapped up with the distribution of prizes for the march past and cultural performances. Additionally, employees from various departments were honoured for their outstanding contributions in public service.

ANANTNAG: The Republic Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm at GDC Boys Khanabal where Chairman District Development Council Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the parade.

The contingents from CRPF, J&K Police, IRP, J&K Home Guards, JK Police Band, Fire & Emergency, NCC and school children from various educational institutions took part in the march-past.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman lauded the achievements of the freedom fighters, which resulted into free country. Gorsi highlighted the efforts besides achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, District Capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, water and electricity supply to Anganwadi Centers and schools, rural development, macadamization and road connectivity, social welfare, Nasha Mukt Bharat, industries, self-employment and creation of durable and sustainable assets.

Colorful cultural programs with patriotic themes were presented by students and local artists during the celebration. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes for the march-past and cultural achievements, as well as the felicitation of exemplary public service employees from various departments.

Notable attendees at the celebration included Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, ADC, ADDC, ACD, ACR, CPO, PDSJ, DIG SKR, SSP, DDC members,officers from Army, CRPF and other security forces and other officers and officials besides huge gathering of general public.

BUDGAM: The main function was held at Sports Stadium where Chairman, District Development Council (DDC), Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the march-past.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman paid glowing tribute to all freedom fighters for their selfless sacrifices for freedom of the country. He also deliberated upon the ongoing development scenario of the district and said that the district Budgam is touching new heights with active participation of people in Government initiatives.

The Chairman also focused on the active and positive role of District Administration Budgam under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, Akshay Labroo for tireless efforts in ensuring speedy completion of infrastructure projects across the district.

On the occasion, various artists and school children presented various colourful cultural programs including Rouf, patriotic songs, Band Pather, Bangda, enthralling the audience. The prize distribution ceremony was also held wherein various officers and officials from different departments were awarded for their meritorious work.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Akshay Labroo, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, SSP Budgam, Al Tahir Gillani, Vice-Chairman DDC, Nazir Ahmad Jahra and other senior officers from Civil, Police and Paramilitary Departments participated in the program.

GANDERBAL:District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the 75th Republic Day function being celebrated at Qamaria Stadium.

In her address, while congratulating the people of Ganderbal, the DDC Chairperson highlighted the importance of the Republic Day celebration and recalled the sacrifices of great freedom fighters.

She also spoke about various developmental achievements registered by district administration in different sectors in the district besides implementation of welfare schemes during current fiscal.

Highlighting the developmental activities in the district, she said that a new era of development has begun in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Ganderbal district and new paths are being paved for all-round development.

The priorities of the administration include ensuring people’s safety, providing all facilities, women’s empowerment, improving public health, and exploring new avenues for social welfare. Although a lot has been done in this regard, much more remains to be done, she added.

The function concluded with distribution of prizes among students and contingents who participated in March past and cultural programs. The event was witnessed by Deputy Commissioner, Shyambir, Vice Chairperson DDC; Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, ADDC, ADC, DDC members, besides various officers and officials from Police and District Administration.

PULWAMA: The celebrations at the District Police Lines reverberated with patriotic fervor and community spirit as distinguished guests, officials and citizens came together to commemorate the occasion.

The event, graced by the presence of DDC Chairperson, Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi as the chief guest, witnessed the unfurling of the National Flag and a stirring salute, symbolizing the district’s unwavering allegiance to the nation.

The event witnessed the presence of DC Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom; Principal District and Session Judge, Naseer Ahmad Dar; SSP Pulwama, Mohammad Yousuf Chaudhary; DDC members, senior members of judiciary and several other senior officials, reflecting the collective commitment towards progress and prosperity.

A proud display of discipline and valour was exhibited through the meticulously organized march past, featuring contingents from JKP, JKAP, CRPF, Home Guards, SPOs, Fire and Emergency Services, alongside enthusiastic participation from various schools.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson Syed Abdul Bari Andrabi highlighted the commendable progress and development milestones achieved by District Pulwama, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence across diverse domains.

The event culminated in a felicitation ceremony, honoring the exemplary contributions of parade contingents, cultural performers, and individuals, while also acknowledging the dedication of beneficiaries and employees towards the betterment of society.

In a touching gesture of gratitude, families of martyrs were felicitated during the event, honoring their sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the nation’s security. Their resilience and strength serve as a guiding light for the community, inspiring unity and solidarity among all citizens.

KULGAM: The main function was held at District Police Lines where Chairperson, District Development Council (DDC) Mohammad Afzal Parrey unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the March past presented by the contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP ladies police group, Homeguards, NCC cadets, students etc.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; DDC VC, Shazia Jan; SSP, Sahil Sarangal; DDC members besides officers from civil and police administration and people in large numbers participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson deliberated on various development initiatives undertaken in the district for the progress and prosperity of the general public. He highlighted the achievements made by the district under various priority areas including education, healthcare, languishing, back to village, District Capex, agriculture and allied sectors, women and youth empowerment, MGNREGA, JJM, sports and other fields.

On the occasion, local artists, students, CRPF personnel presented various scintillating cultural items like songs, skits, Bangra etc which enthralled the audience.

KUPWARA: The main function was held at District Police Lines where Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Panditpori unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at march-past presented by contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, IRP, Home Guards, FPF, Special Commandos, Police Band, and school children.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; ADDC Kupwara, Altaf Ahmad Khan, ADC Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat; DDC Members, Police Officers, Army Officers and District officers, officials of all departments, people from different areas, besides students from different educational institutions were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairperson highlighted the significance of the day and appealed to people to work together for promoting national integration, communal harmony and peace in the district. He highlighted various measures taken by the LG administration and District Administration for the overall development of the district.

The Chairman said that district has recorded appreciable achievements on the socio economic and developmental fronts under the leadership of District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan.

Earlier, the Chairman DDC, DC Kupwara and SSP Kupwara laid floral wreaths on the Martyrs Memorial. A variety of cultural programmes were presented by the school children and local artists during the function.

SHOPIAN: District Development Council (DDC), Chairperson, Shopian, Bilqees Jan unfurled the Tricolor at District Police Lines, inspected the parade and took salute at the March-past comprised of CRPF, JK Police, IRP, Home Guards, NCC Cadets and students from different schools.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb (Guest of Honour); VC DDC Council, Irfan Manhas; SSP, Shopian, Tanushree; CO, CRPF DDC Members, ADDC, ADC, Shopian, officers and officials of civil administration, police and CAPF were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairperson said it is because of the great values of the Constitution, a new era of development has ushered in district Shopian and highlighted the importance of the day. She mentioned the achievements registered in the district as the current financial year witnessed major developmental activities in the district.

Chairperson DDC said that the current financial year has been a year of achievements for the district as Shopian received an Award for One District One Product (ODOP) and is due to the best efforts of district administration. She commended and appreciated the officers of the district for working tirelessly under the dynamic leadership of Deputy Commissioner Shopian.

She appealed to the people of the district to extend their helping hands to the administration against the menace of drugs for its eradication. Meanwhile, a variety of colorful cultural programmes and skits on patriotic themes were presented by students from various educational institutions that enthralled the audience.

BANDIPORA: The main function was held at S K Stadium where Chairperson District Development Council (DDC) Abdul Gani Bhat unfurled the National Flag and took salute at the march past presented by contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKIRP, JK Fire and Emergency, SPOs, JK Home Gaurd, NCC besides students of various schools and JKP Band Group.

The Chairperson DDC was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather and SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma. The program witnessed presentation of various cultural events and patriotic songs depicting India’s vibrant cultural, economic and social progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson DDC Abdul Gani Bhat highlighted the historical background of Republic Day Celebrations and highlighted the developmental aspects of the country on various fronts. He appreciated the efforts of district administration for maintaining close coordination with elected representatives, which enabled the district to achieve huge progress in developmental projects, saturation of beneficiary oriented schemes, employment generation schemes and various other sectors.

The Chairperson said that Bandipora is successfully proving its mettle in various spheres of Governance and Development. He lauded the efforts of district administration for reaching out in every block in the district by regularly conducting block diwas and public outreach programmes and listening to the public at their doorsteps.