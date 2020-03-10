Advisor Bhatnagar conducts marathon tour of health centers of Jammu, Samba distts

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today conducted an extensive tour of various health centers of Jammu and Samba districts besides paying surprise visit to District Hospital Samba to take stock of various medical facilities available there.

During the tour, the Advisor visited Sub-health Centre, Bajalta and enquired about the facilities being extended to ailing there. He also held an interaction with the locals regarding the status of services they are being provided.

On the occasion, the locals demanded that adequate medical supplies as well as other medical facilities should be available at the centre.

The Advisor assured the locals that all of these demands will be looked into on priority.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar visited the Health and Wellness Centre, Mansar and took stock of the facilities available there. He interacted with the staff of the center and enquired about the inflow of patients in the centre and sought details of patients visiting OPD for treatment.

He also inspected the premises of the centre and directed the concerned officials to provide best possible medical care to the patients.

Meanwhile, Advisor Bhatnagar paid surprise visit to District Hospital Samba and reviewed of medical care being provided to the patients there.

The Advisor took round of various units and wards in the hospital and enquired about the details of the patients admitted in the wards and treatment being provided to them.

He also inspected the emergency block of the hospital and enquired about the trauma care facilities there and directed the concerned officials to further upgrade the facilities in the centre.

Advisor Bhatnagar also inspected the quarantine and isolation wards in the hospital established for the treatment of possible COVID-19 patients.

He was informed that 19 beds have been established in the quarantine ward for such patients.

He also held interaction with the doctors and hospital administration regarding facilities available for the patients besides enquiring about the availability of beds and medicines in the hospital.

The Advisor directed the officials to provide all possible facilities to the patients besides ensuring that medical officers remain available round the clock. He stressed upon the officials to create patient friendly atmosphere in the hospital for effective delivery of best possible medical treatment to the ailing.