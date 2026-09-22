Adulteration of Food: A serious threat to Public Health

JPS Jamwal

jps.jamwal@gmail.com

It is a matter of grave concern that huge crowds are regularly seen at food junctions, restaurants, sweet shops and other eating establishments. The food and hospitality industry is expanding rapidly, driven by growing consumer demand and enormous commercial potential. People certainly have every right to enjoy delicious food, but the taste, colour and attractive appearance of food should never come at the cost of public health.

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Unfortunately, concerns are frequently raised about the use of adulterated, contaminated or substandard ingredients in certain food products. Such practices, if allowed to continue, can expose innocent consumers to serious health hazards. What appears attractive and delicious on the outside may, in some cases, conceal ingredients that are unsafe for consumption.

On one hand, the food and catering industry is flourishing; on the other, healthcare facilities and medical expenditure are also increasing. This situation compels us to ask an uncomfortable question: Are unhealthy food practices contributing to the growing burden of illness in society?

Particular attention needs to be given to sweets and savouries, where the quality of cooking oil, milk products, khoya and other ingredients is extremely important. The alleged use of inferior-quality or repeatedly used cooking oil and substandard raw materials deserves strict scrutiny, especially when consumers are paying high prices for these products.

Milk, curd, paneer, cheese and khoya are equally important concerns because they are consumed by people of all age groups. Any adulteration or contamination of these essential food products can be particularly harmful to children and senior citizens, who may be more vulnerable to food-borne illnesses.

Food adulteration is not simply a commercial irregularity-it is a direct threat to public health. It may involve substituting valuable ingredients with cheaper materials, adding inferior or harmful substances, or removing essential components for financial gain. Such practices undermine consumer trust and compromise the health, safety and dignity of citizens.

Pure and safe food is not a luxury; it is a basic necessity. The concerned authorities must therefore strengthen enforcement of food-safety regulations through regular as well as surprise inspections, scientifically reliable laboratory testing, proper licensing and monitoring of food establishments, and strict penalties wherever violations are established.

At the same time, public awareness must be increased. Consumers should be encouraged to purchase food only from responsible establishments and should have easy and accessible mechanisms for reporting suspected adulteration.

It is requested to the concerned authorities to treat food adulteration as a serious public-health issue and undertake effective, visible and sustained action. Regular inspections should not merely be conducted on paper; they must result in accountability and corrective measures wherever violations are detected.

The health of our citizens-particularly our children and senior citizens-must never be compromised for commercial profit.