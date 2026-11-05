'Adulteration in mandate': Rahul slams move to appoint govt-nominated members in Gokul Dairy

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over the Maharashtra government's decision to appoint state-nominated members to the Gokul Dairy, saying it was a theft of the milk producers' votes and "adulteration in the mandate".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that in Gokul, milk producers defeated the BJP, and so it changed the rules after the election -- stuffing in four directors to turn its numbers from 12 into 16, stealing the majority.

"This is theft of the milk producers' votes - adulteration in the mandate," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X. (Agencies)