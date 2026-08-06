Admn has resolved to dismantle terror networks in J&K: LG

Aug 5 has historic significance, ended discrimination

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 5: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said his administration has resolved to dismantle the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir and he has not witnessed any protests marking the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

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Speaking to reporters here after distributing appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed in terror attacks, the LG said he has not witnessed any protests marking the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

“I haven’t seen any. If I do, I’ll speak to you about them,” he said.

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On the appointment initiative, Sinha said the Government was working to ensure that other eligible families affected by terrorist violence also received similar employment support.

The LG also described August 5 as a day of “historic significance”, saying the changes made on that date marked the end of what he termed a “discriminatory system”.

Earlier in his address, Sinha said his administration has resolved to dismantle the terror network and bring its perpetrators to justice to secure a life of peace, equality and hope for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are absolutely resolved to dismantle the terror network to bring its perpetrators and enablers to justice and to secure for every citizen of UT a life of peace, equality and hope. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the shadows of discrimination lifted in 2019, ushering in a new era of social justice and inclusive development,” he said.

The LG said that due to Articles 370 and 35A, the terror ecosystem was operating with impunity and they aimed to fracture the society, spread fear and silence the hope and dreams.

“After the abrogation of Article 370, the attempt of a neighbouring country and the terror ecosystem operating in the valley was foiled. The people of J&K have chosen peace over violence, education over indoctrination, jobs over dependency and dignity over despair.

Sinha asserted that the terror victim families receiving appointment letters are among the many beneficiaries of this new order post abrogation of Article 370 on this day in 2019.

“Their cases, delayed for decades, have finally been addressed. This is not compensation for loss because no money, no job, no paper can replace a loved one. It is, however, an assurance that the nation stands beside them and we are determined to help rebuild lives and restore dignity,” he said.

The LG said that after August 5, 2019, “we have dismantled the terror ecosystem to a large extent, strengthened law and order”, restored equal rights and created opportunities that allow families to rebuild their lives with confidence.

“The transformation we witness today in Jammu Kashmir is due to the historic changes of 5th August 2019. That day marked a constitutional correction and a new beginning for the UT,” he said.

Sinha said that discriminatory barriers were removed and equal rights were extended to those who were suffering due to discriminatory laws.

“The principle of one nation, one flag, one Constitution was fully implemented and one standard of dignity, justice and opportunity for all the Indian citizens was upheld,” he said.

The LG said J&K is advancing with renewed confidence and all-around development is driving peace and prosperity.

“By ending the system that bred discrimination and terrorism, PM Modi made it clear that in Jammu Kashmir, lamps of prosperity would not burn only in a select few palaces but also in the huts of the poor,” he said.

The young generation deserves a future free of fear and that is the future we are building together under the leadership of Modi,” he said.

He said peace must be anchored in opportunity.

“A society that trusts its institutions becomes resilient against fear. A family that receives services without discrimination becomes a stakeholder in peace and progress. A youth empowered with education and employment is empowered to fight separatism and terrorism. Justice for terror victims is moving with speed and sincerity because it is a national obligation,” he said.

Sinha said no grievance is being ignored and no family will be left invisible. “Justice delayed has caused enough suffering. Now justice to the terror victim families is timely, humane, responsive and consistent,” he added.

Asserting that this day sends a message to the enemies of peace that terrorism cannot defeat a determined nation, Sinha said its handlers from across the border may conspire in darkness, but the light of justice will find them.

“Jammu Kashmir’s future will be written by its youth, its workers, its farmers, its teachers, its women and all who believe in peace and progress,” he said.

The LG called upon people to remember this day as a turning point, when “wounds” of the common man were acknowledged, “suffering” was met with swift action, equal rights were provided to all, discriminatory laws were revoked and the nation renewed its resolve to secure a brighter future for J&K.

Referring to the appointment letters to the terror victims, Sinha said it is a profound honour to stand with the families of terror victims on this historic day.

“It is not merely about appointment letters, but it is about remembrance of martyrs, justice to terror victim families and the reaffirmation of our national will,” he said.

Issuing a stern warning to conflict profiteers, the LG said that the days of those with corrupt intentions, including individuals attempting to influence the system, are officially over. He warned that anyone trying to cause disruptions will face severe consequences.

On the occasion, appointment letters were also handed over to 32 beneficiaries under Compassionate Appointment Rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Referring to one of the victim families, Sinha said that after 33 years, a lamp has been lit in the home of martyr Wali Mohammad Wani of Shopian. Wani was killed by terrorists on July 16, 1993.

“Today, not only his family but also the entire Shopian feels connected to the national mainstream,” he said.