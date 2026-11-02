Admn gives heartfelt farewell to outgoing CS Dulloo

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration today accorded a warm and heartfelt farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, on his superannuation, bringing to a close a distinguished chapter of public service and leadership at the helm of the Union Territory's administration.

A farewell ceremony was organized in his honour by the IAS Officers and was attended by Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners; several HoDs and other senior officers of the administration.

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Speaking on the occasion, the officers remembered his tenure as a significant and progressive phase in the administrative journey of Jammu and Kashmir. They observed that the period under his stewardship witnessed renewed energy and coordinated efforts across the government, resulting in notable progress in several sectors and spheres of governance.

The officers recalled that Dulloo assumed the responsibility of leading the administration at a crucial juncture and brought with him a clear sense of purpose and an ability to unite the entire administrative machinery around common goals. They noted that every officer and department was made an integral part of the collective endeavour, creating an atmosphere of coordination, mutual trust and shared responsibility achieved through teamwork.

In his remarks, Atal Dulloo expressed his deep gratitude to his colleagues and the entire Jammu and Kashmir Administration for their cooperation, support and commitment throughout his tenure. He said that whatever was achieved during this period was the outcome of the collective efforts of officers and officials working across departments and districts.

He thanked his colleagues for their companionship and support and expressed confidence that the administration would continue to carry forward the momentum of development and good governance with the same dedication and commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the ceremony drew to a close, senior officers and colleagues extended their heartfelt wishes to Dulloo for a healthy, peaceful and fulfilling life after superannuation.

The warmth of the farewell reflected the respect he commanded among his colleagues and the enduring relationships forged over years of public service making the occasion both a celebration of a distinguished career and an emotional farewell to a leader and colleague who leaves behind a lasting imprint on the administration.