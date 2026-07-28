Admission opens for Distance, Online programmes at LPU

Excelsior Correspondent

JALANDHAR (Pb), July 27: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced the commencement of admissions for its UGC-approved Distance and Online Education Programmes for August 2026 session.

LPU's Centre for Distance and Online Education offers a comprehensive portfolio of programmes across disciplines such as Management, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Commerce, Sciences, Arts and Library & Information Sciences.

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A handout claimed that the programmes are designed to cater to the evolving academic aspirations and professional requirements of learners at postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma levels.

It stated that under Distance Education mode, students can pursue programmes in Management and Commerce including MBA, BBA, M.Com, B.Com and DBA. In Computer Applications and Information Technology, the University offers MCA, M.Sc IT, BCA, B.Sc IT and DCA. Learners interested in Arts and Library Sciences can choose from a variety of M.A programmes in Education, English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Punjabi and Sociology along with B.A, MLIS, BLIS and DLIS programmes.

The Online Education mode provides a flexible and technology driven learning experience through programmes such as MBA, MCA, M.Sc. (Mathematics), M.Sc (Economics), M.Com, M.A (English, History, Sociology and Political Science), BBA, BCA, B.A, DBA and DCA.

A key highlight of LPU's Distance and Online offerings is the extensive range of industry-focused specializations and electives. The MBA programme is available in both single and dual specialization formats across 12 emerging domains including Human Resource Management, Finance, Marketing, Data Science, Operations Management, International Business, Information Technology, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Hospital & Healthcare Management and Banking & Financial Services.

Similarly, the MCA programme equips learners with future-ready technological skills through advanced specialization options such as Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Full Stack Web Development and AR/VR (Game Development), preparing graduates for opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy.