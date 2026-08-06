Administrative Secy, School Education UT Ladakh and DC Changthang Inaugurates GHS, Ladakh Model School, Liktsey

Excelsior Correspondent

NYOMA, Aug 5 : The newly established Government High School, Ladakh Model School, Liktsey, was inaugurated today by the Administrative Secretary, School Education, UT Ladakh, Bhanu Prabha.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Nitish Rajora, Deputy Commissioner, Changthang; Drupon Khamtak Rinpoche; Zakir Hussain, Joint Director, School Education and Deldan Angmo, CEO, Leh.

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The establishment of the Ladakh Model School at Liktsey marks an important step towards strengthening educational infrastructure and providing improved learning opportunities to students in the region.

The dignitaries appreciated the initiative and expressed hope that the institution would contribute significantly to quality education and the overall development of the local community.