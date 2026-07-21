Administrative Secy reviews implementation of SDP and State Sector Schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 20 : Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD), Himanshu Gupta, chaired a review meeting to assess the financial and physical progress of ongoing works under the Special Development Package (SDP) and State Sector Schemes of the Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Labour & Employment Departments for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2026–27.

During the meeting, the Administrative Secretary reviewed the status of approved projects, expenditure incurred, and the pace of implementation.

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He emphasised the timely execution of works, effective utilisation of funds, and adherence to approved timelines to achieve the intended developmental outcomes.

Gupta directed the concerned departments to expedite pending works, resolve implementation bottlenecks, and strengthen regular monitoring to ensure quality execution.

He also stressed the need to submit timely progress reports for effective review and monitoring.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretary, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Rudra Goud P.T; Director, PD&MD; Director, Sheep Husbandry; and other concerned officials.