Administrative Secretaries Roster Announced For Civil Secretariat, Jammu

JAMMU, Jun 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday issued the roster of Administrative Secretaries who will remain available at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu, during the month of June and July 2026 to ensure smooth functioning of government business. The schedule has been notified through Government Order No. 1119-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated June 24, 2026.

According to the order, Ashwani Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Power Development Department, and Ram Niwas Sharma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, will remain stationed at the Civil Secretariat from June 29 to July 3.

From July 6 to July 10, Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, along with Naveen S.L., IAS, Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, will be available.

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The roster further states that Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Tourism Department, and R. Alice Vaz, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, have been assigned duty from July 13 to July 17.

For the period July 20 to July 24, Shailendra Kumar, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Finance Department, and Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, will remain available at the Civil Secretariat.

During the final week, from July 27 to July 31, Brij Mohan Sharma, IFS, Principal Secretary, Culture Department, and Vikramjit Singh, IPS, Commissioner/Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, will be on duty.

The order, issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (GAD), has been circulated to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Deputy Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners, and other concerned authorities for compliance. The government said the roster has been prepared to ensure uninterrupted administrative functioning at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

See Order Copy Click Here.....