Administrative Reforms Imperative

The high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to review recruitment rules and Departmental Promotion Committees across J&K's administrative machinery, is of much importance. For years, departments across J&K have continued to carry posts conceived in a different era, governed by recruitment rules drafted before the digital era, and staffed through processes that have remained largely unchanged for decades. Meanwhile, departments are expected to serve what has transformed beyond recognition. Citizens demand faster responses, digital access, and measurable outcomes. Governance has moved from paper files to online portals, from manual registers to real-time data systems. A service structure that has fallen behind these shifts is inefficient and a disservice to the public it exists to serve.

Consider meter readers in the PDD. For decades, these posts were indispensable - the human link between consumption and billing. With the progressive rollout of smart meters, that link has been automated. The post has not formally disappeared, but its utility has. The same quiet obsolescence has crept into dozens of equivalent roles across virtually every department of Government. These are not failures of the individuals who hold such positions; they are failures of institutional foresight. No Government department should wait until redundancy becomes embarrassing before acting upon it. What Chief Secretary's directive rightly recognises is that the challenge cuts both ways. Rationalisation is not merely about eliminating what is no longer needed - it is equally about strengthening what the modern age demands. Meeting citizens' expectations requires a workforce equipped with skills in data management, digital communication, and technology-enabled service delivery. The old model of recruiting to fill headcount, rather than capability gaps, simply cannot sustain the standard of governance that the public now reasonably expects.

This is why the constitution of a core review team under the Commissioner Secretary of ARI & Trainings, with representation from GAD, Finance, and Law, is a sound structural response. The exercise of auditing departmental cadres and aligning manpower requirements to contemporary needs is exactly the kind of systematic review that has been missing. When done rigorously and without departmental turf consciousness, it has the potential to produce a leaner, more purposeful Government machinery.

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Yet one dimension of this reform demands particular attention, and it is one that often gets lost in the language of administrative efficiency: the career progression of Government employees themselves, especially those in the lower and subordinate cadres. A Departmental Promotion Committee is not an administrative formality - it is the singular mechanism through which years of faithful service are recognised and rewarded. A timely DPC represents fairness; a delayed one represents a system that has taken its employees for granted. The consequences of such neglect are not trivial. Demoralisation, stagnation, and a quiet erosion of institutional loyalty are the inevitable results when people perceive that diligence goes unacknowledged.

The challenges flagged in this week's meeting - pending litigation, delayed seniority list updates, and the slow churn of union disputes - are well known to anyone who has watched Government HR processes from the inside. Seniority disputes that drag on for years, court cases that pause promotions for an entire cadre, disagreements over roster points that remain unresolved through successive administrations - all of these have solutions, provided there is genuine political and administrative will to pursue them. The revival of scrutiny over multi-tasking staff recruitment is similarly significant. The days when such personnel could be engaged informally, on a need basis, with little documentation or process are over. Clearly articulated competency requirements for MTS positions will ensure that those who are brought in actually contribute to a department's functioning rather than adding to its payroll burden without purpose.

The Chief Secretary's directive is a necessary course correction, but orders alone do not transform systems. The onus now lies squarely with individual departments to treat the situation not as another bureaucratic compliance exercise but as a genuine opportunity for institutional renewal. Recruitment Rules need to be updated, and DPC backlogs need to be cleared with urgency. The road ahead calls for a flexible, forward-looking approach - one that serves the public better whilst honouring the legitimate aspirations of those who have devoted their working lives to Government service. Neither goal is optional, and neither can be achieved without the other.