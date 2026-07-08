Administration Retrieves 35 Kanals Of State Land In Bani Sub-Division

KATHUA, JULY 08: The Sub-Divisional Administration Bani today conducted a major anti-encroachment drive at Sarthal and retrieved around 35 kanals of prime State land from illegal occupation.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bani, Sundeep Kumar, with the active participation of the Tehsildar Bani, SHO Bani, Range Forest Officer Bani and Social Forestry Officer.

During the operation, the joint team retrieved 35 kanals of State/Social Forestry land falling under Khasra No. 192 by removing crop cultivation reportedly raised by one Babu Din on the encroached land. State land signboards were also installed on the retrieved land to safeguard it against future encroachments.

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The enforcement team also evicted one Nazir from the encroached State land, demolished temporary structures raised illegally by him and sealed another structure constructed on the encroached land at Sarthal.

Besides, the administration removed several other minor encroachments and obstructions from State land during the drive.

The Sub-Divisional Administration warned that any encroachment on State or forest land will not be tolerated. It cautioned that strict legal action shall be taken against violators in accordance with the law.

The administration appealed to the general public to refrain from encroaching upon government land and cooperate with the authorities in safeguarding public assets.