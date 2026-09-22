Admin Secry Nidhi Malik visits GDC Zanskar, interacts with students and faculty

Excelsior Correspondent

ZANSKAR, Sept 21 : Administrative Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Social & Tribal Welfare, and Civil Aviation Department, UT Ladakh, Nidhi Malik, today visited Government Degree College (GDC), Zanskar, on her maiden visit to the college and interacted with students and faculty members.

The programme was organised under the guidance of Principal, GDC Zanskar, Dr Amjad Ali Abassi.

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On her arrival, In-charge Principal, Dr Mohammad Hussain, Senior Assistant Professor, welcomed Nidhi Malik with traditional khataks.

The programme commenced with a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the college, highlighting its academic activities, achievements, skill-based initiatives and ongoing programmes.

Dr Mohammad Hussain also briefed the Administrative Secretary on the functioning, progress and developmental initiatives of the institution.

This was followed by an interactive session with students and faculty members. Nidhi Malik sought feedback from the students regarding their expectations from the administration and enquired about the difficulties, if any, being faced by them in matters related to governance and the functioning of the institution.

Students and faculty members actively participated in the discussion and shared their suggestions, observations and concerns.

Nidhi Malik took note of the issues and suggestions raised during the interaction.

The session was moderated by Dr Jamphel Sheyan, who facilitated the discussion and encouraged active participation from the students and faculty members.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Nasmeen Hakim, Assistant Professor, Botany.