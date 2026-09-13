Adm to clear Srinagar Ring Road bottlenecks

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: The administration today set time-bound deadlines for clearing land and structure-related bottlenecks delaying the Srinagar Ring Road (SRR) Phase-II and II-A, with acquired land in Ganderbal to be handed over to the executing agency by Tuesday and private structures along the alignment cleared by Saturday.

The directions were issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg at a meeting convened to review impediments affecting the progress of the two phases of the project.

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The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SSP Traffic Rural, Project Director NHAI and officers from the Roads and Buildings Department, Public Health Engineering and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

During the meeting, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) briefed the Divisional Commissioner on the status of the project and the issues affecting execution.

These included land acquisition, payment of compensation, demolition of Government and private structures, shifting of establishments and utilities, court cases and tree felling.

Garg directed the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal to constitute a joint team comprising the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tehsildar, NHAI and the contractor to ensure that possession of acquired land is handed over to the executing agency by Tuesday.

He also directed NHAI to immediately take possession of greenfield land parcels where no impediment exists.

To address bottlenecks caused by structures along the alignment, the Divisional Commissioner directed officials to complete documentation of private structures and ensure their demolition by Saturday.

He further directed that Chinar and walnut trees falling within the road alignment be felled in phases, strictly in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

The NHAI was also asked to undertake immediate maintenance of existing roads in Ganderbal that have been damaged due to the movement of vehicles engaged in the Ring Road project.