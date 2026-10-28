ADKUF demands early restoration of encroached properties of displaced Pandits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: A meeting of the All Displaced Kashmiri United Forum (ADKUF), chaired by its president, PL Sudeshi today expressed serious concern over the alleged failure of the authorities to take concrete action on complaints regarding illegal encroachments on the immovable properties of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the Valley.

During the meeting, participants regretted that teams deputed by the Revenue Department had visited Jammu in April 2026 to receive grievances from displaced families, assuring them that illegal encroachments would be removed and their properties restored to the rightful owners.

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However, when the teams revisited Jammu in October 2026, most complainants reportedly returned disappointed, as little action had been taken on their grievances.

The Forum termed the situation a reflection of the government's lack of seriousness towards resolving the genuine property-related concerns of the displaced community.

It observed that removing illegal encroachments would have been an important first step towards rebuilding confidence among displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

Instead, such exercises appeared to have become mere formalities, leaving the affected families waiting indefinitely for justice.

The participants also raised concerns over alleged tampering with revenue records and mutations, claiming that in some cases, the names of rightful owners or co-sharers had been deleted from land records during the last Bandobust, conducted in the absence of the displaced Pandits.

They expressed dismay that complainants in such cases were being advised to approach the courts for redressal.

Questioning this approach, the Forum said displaced property owners should not be compelled to seek judicial intervention for discrepancies allegedly arising from the failure of the authorities to involve the original landowners in the settlement process.

ADKUF urged the Revenue Department to restore the status of immovable properties as it existed in 1989 and take effective measures to protect the rights of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.