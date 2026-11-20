DEHRADUN, Nov 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday in her native village in Pauri Garhwal district.

Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar said she died in Panchur village of the district and the local administration was in touch with the family members.

The last rites are likely to take place in Haridwar on Saturday. (Agencies)