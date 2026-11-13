LUCKNOW, Nov 13: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assertion that names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing from the state electoral roll is part of a conspiracy "to spread fear in society".

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Yadav said, "The chief minister somehow knows exactly how many votes have been struck off the electoral rolls... I feel his remark is part of a conspiracy. It is very calculated, and intended to spread fear in society."

"He has made the comment to rile up sentiments he can benefit from," Yadav asserted.

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"How can the chief minister say that names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters have been deleted (from the electoral rolls)? How the Election Commission provided him this information also remains a mystery," he added.

Yadav, instead, asserted that names of 1 crore 'PDA' voters were deleted from the electoral roll.

'PDA' -- a political acronym coined by Yadav -- stands for 'pichhda' (backward classes), Dalit, and 'alpsankhyak' (minorities).

On Thursday, the Samajwadi Party had urged the Election Commission (EC) to issue a notice to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his claim that names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the Uttar Pradesh electoral roll.

In a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO), the party's state chief, Shyamlal Pal, accused the EC of double standards -- seeking affidavits from opposition leaders who raise allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls, while the chief minister's statement is met with silence.

The party asked why the EC had not issued a notice to Adityanath for his claim that about 1.27 crore Hindu names were deleted from the state electoral roll.

"The poll panel must seek an affidavit from the chief minister to safeguard its credibility," it said.

The SP also cited a notice issued by the EC to party chief Akhilesh Yadav on October 27, 2022, after he raised allegations of irregularities in the electoral roll following the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

According to the memorandum, the EC had then sought a response from Yadav and stated that electoral rolls are not prepared on the basis of either religion or caste. (PTI)