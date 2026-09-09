Adityanath visits Ram Temple, received by new CEO

AYODHYA, Sep 8 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya and performed rituals, the government said in a statement.

During his daylong visit, the chief minister distributed appointment letters to newly-recruited anganwadi workers and helpers.

Later, he visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, where he was welcomed by the temple's newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, and prayed.

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Mishra arrived in Ayodhya a little ahead of Adityanath's visit to the temple town.

"Introductory meetings are currently underway. Very soon, I will come before you and talk about my future plans," he said, responding to media queries shortly after his arrival.

"He (CM) will definitely visit the temple for a 'darshan'. We will welcome him as always," said the veteran, who helmed the Indian Air Force's Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.

Mishra was named the Ram Temple Trust CEO after a meeting of the trust officials in Ayodhya on September 2.

Former trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri was elevated as the new general secretary, while Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, the CEO of the M2K Group and an RSS and VHP confidante, was named the new treasurer.

Bhagchandka, along with Madan Mohan Pandey of Ayodhya and Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad, have been inducted as the new trustees. (PTI)