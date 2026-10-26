Adityanath urges youth to shun discrimination on Valmiki Jayanti

Lucknow, Oct 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged the youth to reject all forms of discrimination and help build an egalitarian society as he wished people on Valmiki Jayanti.

Former chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

In a post on X, Adityanath said the ideals of the revered sage, who conveyed the messages of truth, righteousness, dignity and duty through the Ramayana, would continue to guide society for generations.

Advertisement

"The dream of Ram Rajya is also based on the respect, security and welfare of every individual," he said, adding that the Uttar Pradesh government was working for the upliftment of every section of society by imbibing Valmiki's ideals.

Addressing the youth in particular, the chief minister urged them to draw inspiration from the ideals of Lord Rama and resolve not to discriminate against anyone.

"Only when the walls of high and low are broken in our minds will the dream of a harmonious society be realised," he said.

In an earlier post, Adityanath paid tribute to Valmiki, describing him as the 'Adi Kavi' (first poet) who took the character of Lord Rama and the enduring values of Sanatan culture to the masses through the Ramayana.

He said Lord Rama's character embodied the timeless ideals of truth, dignity, sacrifice and fulfilment of duty, while the epic continued to inspire humanity to follow the path of righteousness, good conduct and public welfare. (PTI)