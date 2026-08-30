Adityanath slams opposition for dividing people in name of caste, region, language

GORAKHPUR (UP), Aug 29: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused his political rivals of dividing people in the name of caste, region and language. He called them a gang of dacoits and said whenever they got the chance, they engaged in plunder, looted the state and the country, and spread anarchy.

Adityanath said over the past decade or so, his government eliminated the mafia.

"We need to be wary of them. We must not trust them," the chief minister said while inaugurating and laying the foundation of 170 development projects worth over Rs 130 crore in Gorakhpur.

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"They seized the land belonging to the poor and to traders, their birthright. However, this 'double-engine' BJP government will not allow the oppression of the poor, nor will it permit the exploitation of Dalits or the marginalised," Adityanath said.

He said the UP government will not allow anyone to compromise the safety of any daughter or any trader; and whoever attempts to do so will be dealt with strictly within the framework of the law.

Adityanath said the BRD Medical College (in Gorakhpur) has been upgraded and now offers super-speciality facilities. "A Regional Virology Centre has been established. AIIMS Gorakhpur is now operational. Medical colleges have been set up in Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Bahraich and Gonda, and people are benefiting from them," he said.

The chief minister said a good government performs well. "That is why I say this work became possible because it is based on nationalism and 'Nation First'. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'double-engine' government began its work. Those who dislike this development, these 'kalyan mandapams' (community halls), these wide roads, the jobs for youth, and this festive atmosphere are again working to divide the people on the lines of caste, region, and language," Adityanath said.

He said they (opposition parties) engage in divisive tactics.

The chief minister said the issue of the mosquito-borne disease encephalitis has been resolved. He said before 2017, an atmosphere of terror prevailed across Eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, due to the encephalitis crisis. The disease had been plaguing the region since 1977, yet governments led by other parties paid no heed to finding a solution.

The chief minister said as a Member of Parliament, he fought for a solution to encephalitis, and after becoming chief minister, he resolved the crisis. He said innocent children no longer lose their lives to encephalitis.

He said the state government has provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youths, and appointment letters will be distributed to another one lakh youths within the coming year.

"To boost youth employment, 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Skilling Zones' are being established in every district, ensuring a pathway from skill development to guaranteed employment," he said. Highlighting new government initiatives for women and daughters, the chief minister announced that 50,000 female students in their final year of graduation would be provided with scooters over the next two months, he said.

Adityanath said before 2017, Uttar Pradesh lacked adequate arrangements for the education and marriage of daughters from low-income families. He said the Samajwadi Party even opposed his mass marriage scheme when it was launched.

He said five lakh daughters have been married under the 'Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana' so far, with the government providing a grant of Rs 1 lakh for each marriage. He said the scheme offers free travel on state transport buses for women over the age of 60.

He said women can now travel without worry to visit Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayag, Vindhyachal, and Devipatan whenever they wish. Additionally, while noting that over 60 lakh women availed of free bus travel on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he said such things are possible only when the treasury has funds and a good government is in place. (PTI)