Adityanath meets ailing Ram Janambhoomi Trust chairman Mahant Gopal Das at hospital

Lucknow, Jul 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das at a private hospital here and enquired about his health.

The 89-year-old Das was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 29 with a urinary tract infection and breathing difficulties and is likely to be discharged in the next two to three days.

Das is the president of the Trust, which is set to hold a key meeting on July 6 to discuss the situation in the wake of the resignation of two key trustees, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, following a controversy over alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

Due to age-related issues, Das had previously attended a few Trust meetings virtually. (Agencies)