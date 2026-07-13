Adityanath hears public grievances at 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow

LUCKNOW, July 13: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard the grievances of people at a 'Janta Darshan' event here, and directed the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest, officials said.

For cases of illegal encroachment, Adityanath said that upon receiving a complaint, such matters be investigated promptly and strict action be taken against the guilty, an official statement said.

For cases involving threats, the chief minister instructed the police to take stern action against the offenders as "there is no place for criminals in Uttar Pradesh".

Adityanath also ordered that investigations into such cases be expedited to ensure timely justice for the victims and punishment for the guilty.

Hearing a complaint against a builder operating in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Noida for executing a sale deed for the same flat to multiple individuals, Adityanath directed that if the accused is found guilty, strict action be taken against him and justice be ensured for the victims, the statement said. (PTI)