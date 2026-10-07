LUCKNOW, Oct 7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service, saying his journey from becoming Gujarat chief minister in 2001 to leading the country has transformed India into a "strong and capable" nation.

Modi's journey had been "from village to global" and was aimed at bringing change in the lives of every citizen, he stated.

"Today marks 25 years of an extraordinary journey that began when Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat chief minister in 2001, at a time when the state was reeling under a devastating disaster and facing serious challenges," Adityanath said addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha here.

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He also virtually attended Prime Minster Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha event being held in Delhi.

Recalling the situation in Gujarat when Modi assumed office, Adityanath said the state was facing a calamity, while the country was also concerned about attempts by "anti-social and anti-national elements" to create disorder and anarchy.

"From those circumstances, Modi ji began his journey and presented Gujarat as a model state before the country and the world," he said.

Adityanath said Modi, during his tenure as Prime Minister, presented India as a "capable and powerful" country before the world and instilled confidence among citizens.

Highlighting India's economic growth, he said the country, once counted among the "Fragile Five", had now entered the world's top five economies.

The chief minister also cited the growth of India's start up ecosystem, saying the country now had more than 2.5 lakh start ups compared with only a few thousand a decade ago.

"Today our youth is filled with confidence. Their talent is our strength and their confidence is the country's capability," he said.

Adityanath also credited the Modi Government with expanding infrastructure and connectivity, including highways, expressways, railways, airports and dedicated freight corridors.

He said trains such as Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat and Namo Bharat were providing world-class facilities.

Referring specifically to Uttar Pradesh, he said the state had moved from a situation where "one mafia operated in each district" to a development model based on "one district, one medical college" and "one district, one product".

He also praised welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan accounts, Direct Benefit Transfer and free foodgrains, saying government assistance was now reaching beneficiaries directly without middlemen.

Adityanath said India had also made significant strides in semiconductors, defence manufacturing and higher education, reducing its dependence on other countries.

"Whatever appeared impossible earlier has been made possible," he said.

The Chief Minister said Modi's 25-year journey represented 25 years of "continuous and tireless service" and called it a matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh that the prime minister represents Varanasi in Parliament.

He also recalled that when Modi became Gujarat chief minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow, was the prime minister, while Modi is now the prime minister and an MP from Uttar Pradesh.

"Without discrimination, if anyone has taken the spirit of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' to the ground in independent India, that name is Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

Modi has been continuously serving as head of Government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

Earlier in a post on X, Adityanath said Modi's life and leadership have been marked by an unwavering commitment to public service and the principle of nation first.

Adityanath said it was a matter of immense joy for everyone that Modi had completed "25 glorious years as the head of government".

The prime minister has remained continuously dedicated to taking India's identity, self-respect and glory to new heights, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said Modi's 25 years of "national dedication" reflected his unwavering commitment to public service, strong determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of putting the nation first.

"The life of the prime minister inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant and empowered India," he said.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Modi on completing 25 years on the path of uninterrupted service to the nation.

Adityanath's post was accompanied by the hashtag #25YearsOfSeva. (PTI)