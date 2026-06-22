Adityanath directs officials to act against encroachments

LUCKNOW, June 22: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to take immediate action against encroachments, saying such complaints would not be tolerated.

During his 'Janta Darshan' programme at his residence here, the chief minister met people from different districts, heard their grievances and instructed officials to ensure their timely and proper redressal, according to a state government statement.

A senior citizen from Mathura, who approached the chief minister, complained that a road had been encroached upon and despite complaints at the local level, no action had been taken.

Taking a serious note of the complaint, Adityanath directed the Mathura district magistrate to personally visit the spot, verify the situation and remove the encroachment immediately if found, while taking action against those responsible.

The chief minister said encroachment complaints should not be ignored and instructed the administration, police, municipal bodies and development authorities to regularly monitor such issues.

During the interaction, people also raised issues related to education, healthcare, financial assistance, electricity connections and revenue matters. The chief minister assured the complainants that their problems would be looked into and resolved.

"No one needs to worry. The government stands with all 25 crore people of the state in every situation," he told the visitors, according to the statement.

Adityanath also inquired about the well-being of elderly people, women and children who had arrived amid intense heat and advised them to take care of their health and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours unless necessary. (PTI)