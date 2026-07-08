CHITRAKOOT (UP), Jul 8: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the SIT probing the alleged Ram temple donation theft found evidence against only eight out of the nearly 150 people engaged in counting offerings, and the entire temple Trust cannot be defamed for the wrongdoing of a "handful" of individuals.

He hit out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, alleging they were trying to malign Ayodhya and insult the legacy of Lord Ram over the case.

Defending the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Adityanath noted that the state government ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe at the recommendation of the Trust.

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Addressing a gathering after dedicating projects worth over Rs 950 crore to the public in the holy town Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram stayed during his exile, Adityanath said the opposition parties had suddenly become active after the case surfaced because they had found "an issue" to target Ayodhya.

"You must have heard the recent reports. Congress and the Samajwadi Party suddenly became active. These are parties that have historically criticised Ayodhya, and they found an issue to exploit," he said.

The chief minister said the Trust itself informed the government that it had received inputs about alleged theft during the counting of donations and requested the constitution of a high-level SIT.

"We accepted the Trust's recommendation and constituted a high-level SIT. The investigation was conducted, and the evidence showed that only six people were found stealing.

"In addition, two other people were found to be part of the conspiracy, making a total of eight individuals. The SIT submitted its recommendations to the Trust, following which the Trust lodged a First Information Report (FIR), and action was taken."

He said around 150 people are engaged in counting offerings at the temple and the alleged wrongdoing involved only a handful of individuals.

Questioning the opposition's criticism, Adityanath said, "When action has been taken against the accused, what is the justification for defaming the entire Trust, questioning Ayodhya and insulting the legacy of Lord Ram? It appears the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have taken a contract to attack India's faith."

"Every devotee of Lord Ram and every citizen who respects India's faith must remain alert to this," he said.

The CM also targeted the Congress over its stand in the Ram Setu case.

"Recall the time when the Congress-led government was in power at the Centre and sought to demolish Ram Setu. In the Supreme Court, it filed an affidavit stating that Lord Ram was imaginary. It felt no shame in making such a claim about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna," he said.

"If Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are imaginary, then what are Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Shringverpur, Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana and Panchavati? With what face are these people now talking about faith in Ayodhya?" he asked.

Adityanath also referred to the firing on 'kar sevaks' during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement during the SP government in UP and said those who had "lathi-charged and opened fire on Ram devotees" had no moral authority to speak about Ayodhya.

"If a Ram devotee or a resident of Chitrakoot speaks about Ayodhya, it should be welcomed. But today, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are engaged in a conspiracy to defame Ayodhya and Lord Ram's legacy in the name of faith," he alleged.

The CM alleged that when the SP was in power, funds that could have been spent on the development of religious places such as Chitrakoot and the beautification of the Mandakini riverfront were used for constructing "boundary walls around kabristan (graveyards)".

He also slammed the opposition over the Waqf issue, alleging that "thousands of acres" of government, religious and poor people's land had been encroached upon in the name of Waqf.

"When the verification of Waqf properties was undertaken and the Centre brought a law against this loot, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party opposed it. They remained silent when land was allegedly grabbed but launched protests when action was initiated," he said.

Their double standards" had made politics less credible, Adityanath said. "Their conduct has become so contradictory that even a chameleon would feel embarrassed by how quickly they change colours," he said.

The CM urged people to remain vigilant against what he described as attempts to undermine India's faith and religious heritage. (Agencies)